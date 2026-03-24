UCLA Spring Game to be hosted at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. – The Bruins will step foot in the Rose Bowl once again on May 2 for the 2026 Spring Game.

UCLA football will have the last workout of the spring practice period starting at 12 p.m. on that day with admission free to any fans that request a ticket. Gates will open at 10 a.m. while parking lots will pen at 9 a.m., allowing for the storied tradition to tailgating at the Rose Bowl to continue on.

It will be the first game at the Rose Bowl since the conclusion of a long legal battle over the course of the offseason as UCLA considered a move from the iconic Pasadena venue in favor of SoFi Stadium, which ultimately ended with the Bruins staying at the Rose Bowl.

The Spring Game will be fans’ first chance to see the Bruins under new head coach Bob Chesney in action. Chesney came into the program fresh off a College Football Playoff run with James Madison University, where he led the Dukes to an undefeated Sun Belt conference record.

With new life under Chesney and a robust recruiting season, the Bruins hold a lot of promise heading into the 2026 season after a 2025 that was full of uncertainty with the departure of former head coach DeShaun Foster and a lackluster regular season record.

Cinco de Mayo events

Per a release, the game will also feature a special Cinco de Mayo event at the Rose Bowl where fans can enjoy a “vibrant Cinco de Mayo marketplace featuring handmade jewelry, clothing and local resources, alongside a variety of food and beverage offerings."

There will also be live music and a boxing tournament, per the release.

Exact details of the game have not yet been released, but the Spring Game will give fans an insight into what the Bruins under Bob Chesney promises to hold.

Chesney has made a serious effort to ingratiate himself into the Westwood community and set expectations high for what the Bruins can be in 2026.

What the future may hold for Bob Chesney’s Bruins

From appearing at seemingly every other UCLA sporting event possible to introducing a diligent recruiting effort both in the transfer portal and in local Southern California high schools, the Bob Chesney era looks to be full of promise.

There are lofty goals ahead as well. When he appeared as a special guest during a UCLA men’s basketball game against Indiana on Jan. 31, he promised that the Bruins would be Big Ten champions with him at the helm.

There’s a long season ahead before any of those goals can be realized, but it all kicks off May 2 with the 2026 Spring Game at the Rose Bowl.