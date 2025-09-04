5 Bold Predictions For Thursday Night Football In Week 1
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
Bold Prediction #5
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws three TD passes to three different receivers
Bold Prediction #1
The Eagles' defense sacks Dak Prescott four times
Bold Prediction #2
Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue outrushes Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders
Bold Prediction #3
Eagles running back Will Shipley scores two touchdowns
Bold Prediction #4
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws for over 300 yards against the vaunted Eagles defense
Bold Prediction #5
