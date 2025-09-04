Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

5 Bold Predictions For Thursday Night Football In Week 1

Lou Landers

Host · Writer

  • Bold Prediction #5

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws three TD passes to three different receivers

  • Bold Prediction #1

    The Eagles' defense sacks Dak Prescott four times

  • Bold Prediction #2

    Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue outrushes Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders

  • Bold Prediction #3

    Eagles running back Will Shipley scores two touchdowns

  • Bold Prediction #4

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws for over 300 yards against the vaunted Eagles defense

