Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

    • Stadium: Soldier Field
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: MIN -116 | CHI -102

    We believe in Ben Johnson, especially against a Vikings squad with an untested quarterback.

    Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 - Vikings 20

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    • Stadium: Corinthians Arena
    • Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
    • Time: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: KC -3 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: KC -168 | LAC +142

    The Chiefs' luck is about to start running out. The Chargers set the tone for the rest of the season early.

    Predicted Outcome: Chargers 24 - Chiefs 21

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

    • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: TB -1.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: TB -130 | ATL +110

    We've said this before, but this is the year it all comes together for the Falcons. Watch their offense explode in Week 1.

    Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 - Buccaneers 24

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets

    • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
    • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PIT -2.5 | Total: 38.5
    • Moneyline: PIT -146 | NYJ +124

    Classic revenge spot. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers aren't out of moves yet.

    Predicted Outcome: Steelers 24 - Jets 7

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

    • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Location: Indianapolis, IN
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: IND -1.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: IND -112 | MIA -104

    Not sure what alternate universe we've fallen into where the Colts deserve to be favorites.

    Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 36 - Colts 20

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: JAX -3.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: JAX -190 | CAR +160

    These teams deserve each other, but the Jags are clearly superior.

    Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Panthers 21

  • New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

    • Stadium: Northwest Stadium
    • Location: Landover, MD
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: WAS -5.5 | Total: 45.5
    • Moneyline: WAS -270 | NYG +220

    Last year was no fluke; the Commanders are on the rise. They prove they still got it in an intra-divisional clash versus the Giants.

    Predicted Outcome: Commanders 32 - Giants 10

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Location: New Orleans, LA
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: ARI -270 | NO +220

    This time next year, we'll be talking about which first-overall pick is leading the Saints onto the field. The Cardinals cash.

    Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 28 - Saints 10

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
    • Location: Cleveland, OH
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CIN -5.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: CIN -230 | CLE +190

    The Bengals aren't beating anyone with defense this year, and the Browns won't be able to keep pace.

    Predicted Outcome: Bengals 45 - Browns 28

  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

    • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
    • Location: Foxborough, MA
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: NE -2.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: NE -138 | LV +118

    In a clash of underachievers, we see immense value with the underdog in this spot. 

    Predicted Outcome: Raiders 21 - Patriots 17

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

    • Stadium: Lumen Field
    • Location: Seattle, WA
    • Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: SF -132 | SEA +112

    Defense wins championships, but the 49ers have done nothing to prove that in recent years. Time to right the ship in Seattle.

    Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 - Seahawks 10

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DEN -8.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: DEN -450 | TEN +350

    There will be some growing pains for the Titans this season. That's even more pronounced in the thin mountain air of Mile High.

    Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 - Titans 10

  • Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

    • Stadium: Lambeau Field
    • Location: Green Bay, WI
    • Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: GB -2.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: GB -132 | DET +114

    The Packers will give the Lions a run for their money, but they need time to come together. Lions in a nailbiter.

    Predicted Outcome: Lions 28 - GB 27

  • Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

    • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
    • Location: Inglewood, CA
    • Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -3 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -156 | HOU +132

    The Texans will surprise a few teams this season, but they won't catch the Rams off guard.

    Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 | Texans 20

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

    • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
    • Location: Orchard Park, NY
    • Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BAL -1.5 | Total: 50.5
    • Moneyline: BAL -112 | BUF -104

    The Bills are undeserving underdogs at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Ravens 32

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

    • Stadium: Soldier Field
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: MIN -116 | CHI -102

    We believe in Ben Johnson, especially against a Vikings squad with an untested quarterback.

    Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 - Vikings 20

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 195 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 21 minutes ago

Grant White

Dallas Cowboys: Best Any Time TD Bets vs Eagles

NFL · 28 minutes ago

Paul Connor

ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2025 With Projections

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet NFL Player Props: Pickens Popping

NFL · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

NFL · 1 hour ago

Gabriel Santiago

Cowboys vs Eagles: Best Player Prop Bets for TNF (9/04)

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Right Now! Going Into Week 1

NFL · 1 hour ago

John Canady

NFL Head Coach Rankings as 2025 Season Approaches

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff