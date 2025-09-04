NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 1!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: PHIL -8.5 (-105) | Total: 47.5 (-118/-104)

PHIL -8.5 (-105) | 47.5 (-118/-104) Moneyline: DAL +340 | PHI -430

If you’re asking me, the annual NFL Kickoff is one of the best days of the year. This season’s rendition will feature the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Both franchises managed to stay in the headlines over the summer, albeit for different reasons.

We’ll see two quality quarterbacks here in Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. In 2024, Hurts was the better of the two, earning a 103.7 rating while posing as a consistent threat with his legs. Prescott dealt with lower-body issues again last year, sustaining a severe hamstring injury to his plant leg. Either way, he has not started a game since Week 9 of 2024.

The Birds averaged 27.2 PPG last season. Conversely, Dallas chimed in with 20.6 PPG. Combining the two aforementioned figures puts us very near tonight’s game total of 47.5. Still, with Philly’s commitment to Saquon Barkley and the running game, we could see a slower pace of play. I see the under as the wiser side in the 2025 NFL opener.

The Cowboys and Eagles have gone under 47.5 total points in two of their past three head-to-head meetings. These divisional rivals know each other well, so expect aspects on the gridiron to be especially calculated. Lastly, I see Dallas having a tough time versus Philadelphia’s stout defense.

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-104)

From there, A.J. Brown is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. A multi-dimensional athlete, Brown stands at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, which gives him a physical advantage against just about anyone in Dallas’ secondary. He has also scored in each of his past three home games against the Boys, giving him a 50% conversion rate in this split. Brown’s odds from FanDuel Sportsbook from the any-time TD market are at +164 at the time of authorship, which implies only a 37.9% chance.

I see value in Brown — a player who always sees the value in himself — on Thursday night; here’s to him celebrating in the endzone tonight!

Best Bet: A.J. Brown Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+164)

Week 1 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

