Cowboys vs Eagles: Best Player Prop Bets for TNF (9/04)

‌



Football is back, baby! The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off tonight as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: NBC

NBC Spread: Eagles -8.5 (-105)

Eagles -8.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cowboys (+340), Eagles (-430)

Cowboys (+340), Eagles (-430) Total: 47.5

PHI RB Saquon Barkley OVER 93.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Barkley led the NFL last season with 2,005 rushing yards on 345 carries, including a memorable 167-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 17. The Cowboys’ run defense was a liability all year, surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards per game, and it only figures to get worse following the recent trade of star linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay. If Philly plays from ahead, as expected, Barkley’s volume and efficiency give him a strong path to clearing this number.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

DAL WR CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (+106)

Dallas should be throwing plenty as a road underdog, and while the team did add fellow wideout George Pickens in the offseason, the passing game undoubtedly goes through Lamb. The four-time Pro Bowler still caught 101 balls last year, even with starting QB Dak Prescott missing nine games due to injury, underscoring his reliability as a volume target. The combination of projected game script and Lamb’s alpha role makes the Over attractive on what is a pretty modest 6.5 line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.