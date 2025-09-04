Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 15 minutes ago

ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2025 With Projections

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 10. DEN Bo Nix

    2025 Projections: 3941 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 12 INT | 418 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 301.7 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 3775 Pass Yds | 29 Pass TD | 12 INT | 430 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 317.2 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (-114/-114)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. BUF Josh Allen

    2025 Projections: 3944 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 11 INT | 582 Rush Yds | 11 Rush TD | 365.48 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 3731 Pass Yds | 28 Pass TD | 16 INT | 531 Rush Yds | 12 Rush TD | 379.04 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 27.5 (+112/-148)

  • 3. PHI Jalen Hurts

    2025 Projections: 3704 Pass Yds | 22 Pass TD | 10 INT | 682 Rush Yds | 14 Rush TD | 364.52 FPTS

    2024 Stats (15 Games): 2903 Pass Yds | 18 Pass TD | 5 INT | 630 Rush Yds | 14 Rush TD | 315.12 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 19.5 (-144/+106)

  • 4. BAL Lamar Jackson

    2025 Projections: 3700 Pass Yds | 31 Pass TD | 10 INT | 889 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 362.65 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 4172 Pass Yds | 41 Pass TD | 4 INT | 915 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 430.38 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 28.5 (-114/-114)

  • 5. CIN Joe Burrow

    2025 Projections: 4638 Pass Yds | 34 Pass TD | 12 INT | 199 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 328.9 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 4918 Pass Yds | 43 TD | 9 INT | 201 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 372.82 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 33.5 (-122/-108)

  • Download the SportsGrid App

    Stay Ahead of the Game and Elevate Your Sports Betting Experience with SportsGrid. Download the SportsGrid App from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

  • 6. KC Patrick Mahomes

    2025 Projections: 4371 Pass Yds | 30 Pass TD | 12 INT | 369 Rush Yds | 3 Rush TD | 325.07 FPTS

    2024 Stats (16 Games): 3928 Pass Yds | 26 Pass TD | 11 INT | 307 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 283.02 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 27.5 (-114/-114)

  • 7. TB Baker Mayfield

    2025 Projections: 4167 Pass Yds | 33 TD | 14 INT | 320 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 310.58 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 4500 Pass Yds | 41 TD | 16 INT | 378 Rush Yds | 3 TD | 365.8 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 29.5 (-122/-108)

  • 8. SF Brock Purdy

    2025 Projections: 4578 Pass Yds | 25 Pass TD | 13 INT | 264 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 306.14 FPTS

    2024 Stats (15 Games): 3864 Pass Yds | 20 Pass TD | 12 INT | 323 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 266.86 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (+100/-132)

  • 9. ARI Kyler Murray

    2025 Projections: 3865 Pass Yds | 22 Pass TD | 12 INT | 597 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 306.09 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 3851 Pass Yds | 21 Pass TD | 11 INT | 572 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 297.24 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 20.5 (+100/-132)

  • 10. DEN Bo Nix

    2025 Projections: 3941 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 12 INT | 418 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 301.7 FPTS

    2024 Stats (17 Games): 3775 Pass Yds | 29 Pass TD | 12 INT | 430 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 317.2 FPTS

    Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (-114/-114)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet NFL Player Props: Pickens Popping

NFL · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

NFL · 1 hour ago

Gabriel Santiago

Cowboys vs Eagles: Best Player Prop Bets for TNF (9/04)

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Right Now! Going Into Week 1

NFL · 1 hour ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

NFL · 3 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Head Coach Rankings as 2025 Season Approaches

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

Ranking All 32 NFL Offenses in 2025 Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Preseason Report Cards For Every NFC West Team

NFL · 4 hours ago

Ray Kuhn