ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2025 With Projections
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
10. DEN Bo Nix
2025 Projections: 3941 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 12 INT | 418 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 301.7 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 3775 Pass Yds | 29 Pass TD | 12 INT | 430 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 317.2 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (-114/-114)
1. WAS Jayden Daniels
2025 Projections: 4112 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 12 INT | 814 Rush Yds | 7 Rush TD | 367.33 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 3586 Pass Yds | 25 Pass TD | 9 INT | 891 Rush Yds | 6 Rush TD | 355.82 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (+114/-158)
2. BUF Josh Allen
2025 Projections: 3944 Pass Yds | 27 Pass TD | 11 INT | 582 Rush Yds | 11 Rush TD | 365.48 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 3731 Pass Yds | 28 Pass TD | 16 INT | 531 Rush Yds | 12 Rush TD | 379.04 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 27.5 (+112/-148)
3. PHI Jalen Hurts
2025 Projections: 3704 Pass Yds | 22 Pass TD | 10 INT | 682 Rush Yds | 14 Rush TD | 364.52 FPTS
2024 Stats (15 Games): 2903 Pass Yds | 18 Pass TD | 5 INT | 630 Rush Yds | 14 Rush TD | 315.12 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 19.5 (-144/+106)
4. BAL Lamar Jackson
2025 Projections: 3700 Pass Yds | 31 Pass TD | 10 INT | 889 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 362.65 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 4172 Pass Yds | 41 Pass TD | 4 INT | 915 Rush Yds | 4 Rush TD | 430.38 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 28.5 (-114/-114)
5. CIN Joe Burrow
2025 Projections: 4638 Pass Yds | 34 Pass TD | 12 INT | 199 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 328.9 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 4918 Pass Yds | 43 TD | 9 INT | 201 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 372.82 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 33.5 (-122/-108)
6. KC Patrick Mahomes
2025 Projections: 4371 Pass Yds | 30 Pass TD | 12 INT | 369 Rush Yds | 3 Rush TD | 325.07 FPTS
2024 Stats (16 Games): 3928 Pass Yds | 26 Pass TD | 11 INT | 307 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 283.02 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 27.5 (-114/-114)
7. TB Baker Mayfield
2025 Projections: 4167 Pass Yds | 33 TD | 14 INT | 320 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD | 310.58 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 4500 Pass Yds | 41 TD | 16 INT | 378 Rush Yds | 3 TD | 365.8 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 29.5 (-122/-108)
8. SF Brock Purdy
2025 Projections: 4578 Pass Yds | 25 Pass TD | 13 INT | 264 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 306.14 FPTS
2024 Stats (15 Games): 3864 Pass Yds | 20 Pass TD | 12 INT | 323 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 266.86 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 24.5 (+100/-132)
9. ARI Kyler Murray
2025 Projections: 3865 Pass Yds | 22 Pass TD | 12 INT | 597 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 306.09 FPTS
2024 Stats (17 Games): 3851 Pass Yds | 21 Pass TD | 11 INT | 572 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD | 297.24 FPTS
Regular Season Total Passing TDs O/U: 20.5 (+100/-132)
