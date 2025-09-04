NFL Head Coach Rankings as 2025 Season Approaches

#1 Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs

You would be very hard-pressed to find another head coach throughout the league with the resume, pedigree, and respect that Andy Reid garners from his players and peers. Since being brought to Kansas City in 2014, Reid has run a well-oiled machine. With three Lombardi Trophies and five appearances in just the last seven seasons, the Chiefs are essentially a lock to at least reach the AFC Title game. It helps that Patrick Mahomes is an all-time great, but people fail to mention that Mahomes would have never reached this level without the guidance of the future Hall-of-Fame coach.