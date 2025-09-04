NFL Head Coach Rankings as 2025 Season Approaches
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
#32 Kellen Moore - New Orleans Saints
Some situations are better than others when entering your rookie season as a head coach. Kellen Moore is entering perhaps the most challenging situation in the league. Even as a sound young offensive mind, it will be tough to win many games this season with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
#1 Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
You would be very hard-pressed to find another head coach throughout the league with the resume, pedigree, and respect that Andy Reid garners from his players and peers. Since being brought to Kansas City in 2014, Reid has run a well-oiled machine. With three Lombardi Trophies and five appearances in just the last seven seasons, the Chiefs are essentially a lock to at least reach the AFC Title game. It helps that Patrick Mahomes is an all-time great, but people fail to mention that Mahomes would have never reached this level without the guidance of the future Hall-of-Fame coach.
#2 Sean McVay - Los Angeles Rams
It's hard to believe that Sean McVay is entering his ninth season as the Rams' head coach, especially considering he does not turn 40 years old until next January. Whatever McVay touches usually turns into success and winning. He made the Super Bowl in just his second season with Jared Goff and eventually broke through three years later with Matthew Stafford. As long as McVay is at the helm, you can pretty much pencil the Rams into a playoff spot, making him a top-two coach in the sport.
#3 Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers
The poster child for stability is Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Say what you want about their recent playoff shortcomings, but Tomlin has not had a single losing season throughout his entire reign as he enters his 19th season as the head guy. In today's NFL, with the salary cap and the parity, it is nearly impossible to accomplish.
#4 John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh enters his 18th season as the Ravens' head coach. With the exception of a few years, Harbaugh has overseen a perennial AFC contender, providing stability and a strong culture. This team is arguably the most talented roster Harbaugh has possessed throughout his tenure. Like the Bills, the Ravens are still looking to get over the hurdle that is the Kansas City Chiefs.
#5 Nick Sirianni - Philadelphia Eagles
A lot of criticism has been thrown in the direction of Nick Sirianni since being hired in Philadelphia. The fact is, all the guy has done is win, owning the highest winning percentage among head coaches since being hired in the 2021 offseason. Last year's Super Bowl victory finally gave Sirianni the credit he deserves and undeniably makes him one of the top five coaches in football entering this season.
#6 Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers
Coming off a rare season in which they missed the playoffs, Kyle Shanahan is as motivated as ever to get the 49ers back to NFC contention. His two Super Bowl births and explosive offenses have established Shanahan as one of the top minds in the game. With Brock Purdy locked in long-term, Shanahan can fully build the offense around him without any distractions and get back to his winning ways.
#7 Sean Payton - Denver Broncos
After a rough start to his tenure in Denver, Sean Payton has quickly reminded fans why he is one of the top coaches of this generation. After working with Drew Brees most of his career, Payton got his guy last season, selecting Bo Nix 13th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix showed incredible promise as a rookie thanks to Payton's guidance, with expectations of them competing with both the Chiefs and Chargers in the division.
#8 Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers
Perhaps one of the more underrated coaches, Matt LaFleur, has one of the league's highest winning percentages since being hired before the 2019 season. After the recent trade for Micah Parsons, there is no reason to believe Green Bay cannot compete with Philadelphia in the NFC.
#9 Kevin O'Connell - Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell has quickly established himself as one of the top "quarterback whisperers" in the league. O'Connell has been to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons in Minnesota while coaching a variety of quarterbacks. The reigning NFL Coach of the Year will embark on a new journey, developing last year's No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, who will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal.
#10 Jim Harbaugh - Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh's history as an NFL head coach has been filled with lots of winning. In four seasons as the 49ers' head coach, Harbaugh went to three NFC Championships, including a Super Bowl 47 appearance. Harbaugh's run-first style proved to work wonders in his first season back with the Chargers. Entering Year 2, the expectations have only risen.
#11 Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions
Plenty of knee caps have been bitten off opponents since Dan Campbell was brought to Detroit before the 2021 season. A franchise that was once viewed as the league's doormat, Campbell has helped turn this franchise into a perennial NFC contender. The Lions went to their first NFC championship game since 1992 last season and now have real Super Bowl aspirations for the first time in decades, thanks to Campbell's leadership.
#12 DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans
The Texans have long lacked stability in leadership roles, particularly at the Head Coach position. Entering Year 3, DeMeco Ryans has quickly helped guide the Texans to the AFC South's crown. He and C.J. Stroud have formed a strong core and look to build off last year's playoff appearance, while hoping Stroud finds the magic from his rookie season.
#13 Pete Carroll - Las Vegas Raiders
Pete Carroll might be the youngest 73- or soon-to-be 74-year-old coach the league has ever seen. After winning a Super Bowl and attending two in 14 seasons as the head man in Seattle, Carroll took one year off before being brought back to help rebuild the Las Vegas Raiders. He'll have an old friend in Geno Smith and an electrifying rookie in Ashton Jeanty to help lead the way.
#14 Mike Vrabel - New England Patriots
After a short one-year hiatus from head coaching, Mike Vrabel makes his return to the sidelines this season with the New England Patriots. With second-year quarterback Drake Maye, a young defense, and a lighter schedule, the former Coach of the Year could help turn New England's fortunes around sooner rather than later.
#15 Dan Quinn - Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn made his return to head coaching last season after spending the previous four seasons as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. All he did was oversee a Washington Commanders team that went to its first NFC Championship game in decades. Entering Year 2, Quinn has lofty expectations.
#16 Sean McDermott - Buffalo Bills
Under Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the AFC's most consistent contenders. The McDermott/Allen combination has produced numerous regular-season successes. Is this the year they can finally get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?
#17 Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns
The ownership and front office have thrown two-time coach of the year, Kevin Stefanski, all kinds of curveballs since being hired. Despite an unstable quarterback room, Stefanski has found a way, except for last season, to ensure they will put a competitive product on the field.
#18 Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles has quickly and quietly become underrated. After earning his second head coaching opportunity following Bruce Arians's retirement, Bowles has taken claim of the NFC South crown. He and Baker Mayfield have formed a sneaky-good combo at head coach and quarterback.
#19 Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals
Common themes during Zac Taylor's tenure as head coach have been electrifying offense, weak defense, and slow starts to the season. A massive reason for Cincinnati's disappointing 2024 season was its slow start. Taylor played starters early this preseason, ensuring they are locked in and ready for Week 1.
#20 Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins
Perhaps the coach who has the warmest seat heading into this season, Mike McDaniel, must get the Dolphins back to the postseason and show real progress. The key to McDaniel and his success has been, and will continue to be, the health of his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
#21 Brian Daboll - New York Giants
Brian Daboll finally had the opportunity to select his guy at quarterback when the Giants moved back into the first round to choose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Daboll enters his fourth season with the Giants, but his first with his hand-picked quarterback. Like Steichen, Daboll has proven he can coach, leading Daniel Jones and the Giants to a road playoff win just three seasons ago.
#22 Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen enters a tricky situation in year three. Anthony Richardson has not panned out up to this point, forcing them to go with Daniel Jones as their starter to open the year. Steichen has proven he can coach, but can he lead this specific group?
#23 Jonathan Gannon - Arizona Cardinals
It slowly feels like the Cardinals are turning a corner and could be poised to surprise people this season. They have plenty of weapons on offense, but Jonathan Gannon could see his team reach their full potential if he can lead the defense to success.
#24 Mike Macdonald - Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks barely missed out on the postseason a year ago, finishing 10-7. With new quarterback Sam Darnold and a revamped defense, Mike Macdonald could be poised for a breakthrough this season. Macdonald looks to help lead the defense back to its 'Legion Of Boom' glory.
#25 Raheem Morris - Atlanta Falcons
It is officially year two in Atlanta for Raheem Morris. Michael Penix Jr. looks to take that next step in his first full season as the starting QB. Morris, a defensive mind, will have to help raise the ceiling of that unit in order for the Falcons to reach their full potential.
#26 Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers
After a rough start to QB Bryce Young's career, he showed tremendous promise as the Panthers closed out the 2024 season strong. Entering 2025, Canales has some newfound hope with Young and new young playmakers on the offensive side.
#27 Brian Callahan - Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have their hopeful young core in place as of now. With Brian Callahan entering year two, they selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, providing Callahan with a potential franchise quarterback.
#28 Ben Johnson - Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson is one of the more anticipated new hires in years. In the 2024 offseason, Johnson was a prime head coach candidate but elected to stay in Detroit for another season. This offseason, the Bears made their case and swayed Johnson to help develop Caleb Williams and take the Bears to the next level as one of the top young offensive minds in football.
#29 Aaron Glenn - New York Jets
As a former member of the New York Jets, Aaron Glenn seems to be the right man to come in and turn around the culture. Under Robert Saleh, the Jets lacked discipline and too often looked sloppy. Glenn is making it his mission to tighten up the team's communication with the media and clean up the penalties on the field, a crucial step in changing the culture.
#30 Brian Schottenheimer - Dallas Cowboys
Perhaps one of the bigger surprise hires of this offseason, Brian Schottenheimer, will not have a shortage of weapons on offense to coach up. Serving as Mike McCarthy's offensive coordinator the past few seasons, Schottenheimer has helped guide one of the more productive and consistent offenses in football.
#31 Liam Coen - Jacksonville Jaguars
Liam Coen could perhaps be Trevor Lawrence's last hope in Jacksonville. The Jaguars moved on from Doug Pederson after just three seasons, bringing in Coen, who they hope can unlock Lawrence's full potential.
