Ranking the Top 55 NFL Running Backs Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

53) Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt finds himself one rank under his new teammate in Mitchell as the two veterans prepare to share the backfield in Kansas City next season. Hunt has proven in years past just how impactful he can be, but as he continues to get older, he's been forced to change his style of play just a bit. Regardless, he'll have the chance to prove why the Chiefs chose that having a deep backfield will allow them to get one step closer to their goal in 2025.