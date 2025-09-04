Ranking the Top 55 NFL Running Backs Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
John Canady
Host · Writer
1) Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley without a doubt stamped himself atop the list of NFL running backs heading into the 2025 season. The Philadelphia Eagles star rushed for 2,005 yards and combined for 15 total touchdowns in 2024. Not to mention the Penn State product capped his monster season off with a Super Bowl win. Heading into next season, Barkley headlines this list.
2) Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason, the talk surrounding Derrick Henry was that his career was in limbo and there was no way he'd be able to put up similar numbers in a backfield shared with Lamar Jackson. Not only did Henry prove that assumption wrong, but he put together arguably the best season of his career, rushing for 1,921 yards and 18 total touchdowns, while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Henry lands at No. 2.
3) Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs is a premiere talent and it makes total sense why the Lions opted to shake up their backfield in order to draft him in the first round a couple offseasons back. Between his unreal speed, versatility to run between the tackles and be a lethal weapon in the passing game, Gibbs lands at No. 3 on the list heading into 2025.
4) Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson proved that the hype out of college was more than warranted this past season, courtesy of a larger role under first-year Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. The former Texas star rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding on 431 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Heading into his third season, another leap will only solidify Robinson as a top running back in the league.
5) Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor was once considered the best running back in the league after a dominant sophomore season, rushing for 1,811 yards and 20 total touchdowns for Indy before injuries limited his production over the last couple of seasons. Despite that, the Wisconsin product reminded people just how explosive he is this past season, totaling 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in only 14 regular season games. If Taylor is able to stay healthy this season, there's no doubt in my mind he'll finish as a top-five running back in the league.
6) Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs headlined the Green Bay Packers free agency class last offseason as one of the biggest additions to the team. The running back started his tenure off with the Packers slow, but down the stretch of the season, he proved exactly why Matt LaFleur jumped at the opportunity to add him to the offense. The powerful runner finished with 1,329 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. Assuming he receives a similar workload to last season, Jacobs should finish as a top 10 back once again.
7) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
When healthy, Christian McCaffrey has the case to be the best running back in the entire league as a whole. The former Stanford standout has next-level field vision, can change direction on a dime, and his abilities as both a rusher and receiving back put him in a category alone. However, recent injuries have put him in a position where he's no longer looked at as a top running back. If I were a betting man, I'd wager he uses that as fuel and proves he's still the top guy in the league this season, but for now, he lands at No. 7.
8) Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams proved to be a top running back in the league last season and in large part due to the reality that he was finally able to remain healthy. The talent has always been there, and it's clear why Sean McVay was insistent that Williams could be the team's lead back. Now, he heads into 2025 ranked at No. 8.
9) Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall has the same talent level as nearly every running back on this list, if not more. The Iowa State alum has made play after play with the ball in his hand, yet the situation in New York continues to put him in a position where he doesn't get a fair chance to succeed. That could change with new head coach Aaron Glenn in town, but with rumors of a split backfield, Hall's stock remains up in the air. Regardless, he's a top 10 running back in the league, and there's no way he'd fall out of my top 10.
10) Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara has produced at a high level seemingly since his rookie season as one of the best rushers and receiving backs in the league. Through the terrible situations he's played through since the retirement of Drew Brees, Kamara has managed to continue to prove he's a top backfield option. With an offensive guru in Kellen Moore now as the head coach, the 29-year-old could be set for a career year.
11) De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane has earned the right to be the lead back in South Beach and heading into 2025, he has the chance to prove he's one of the most explosive backfield options in the league. Not only is Achane a shifty runner, but his speed alone makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders to game plan against.
12) Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones found a new home with the Minnesota Vikings after his career with the Green Bay Packers came to an end. The receiving back proved he still has plenty left in the tank, leading the Vikings’ backfield last season. After the 30-year-old put together yet another 1,000-yard rushing season, Jones undoubtedly impressed Kevin O’Connell enough to earn a new two-year deal to stay in Minnesota.
13) James Cook, Buffalo Bills
James Cook is in the midst of a contract situation with the Buffalo Bills. The running back feels he deserved to be paid, and considering his 16 touchdowns, he has a solid argument. Assuming the contract situation is resolved, Cook heads into 2025 as a top running back with plenty of potential to raise his ranking on this list.
14) Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
Joe Mixon was nearly cut by the Cincinnati Bengals before a last-second effort by the Houston Texans landed him in H-Town. In year one, he quickly proved to be the versatile backfield option DeMeco Ryans was searching for. Mixon heads into 2025 looking to build on a strong year one with the Texans.
15) Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving came in as a rookie and took the lead role in a split backfield for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Oregon product finished the season on an impressive stretch with the third-most scrimmage yards in the league from Weeks 12-18. Heading into year two with a new play caller for the Bucs offense, Irving seems destined to get an increased role to prove why Tampa Bay and the rest of us are so high on him.
16) Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty's skillset is undeniable and there's a reason why Pete Carroll and the Raiders overlooked several glaring holes on their roster to add the dynamic running back this offseason. Before playing a regular season down, Jeanty lands at No. 16, but he has all the tools and talent to prove he's a top five back when this season comes to a close.
17) Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III has proven time and time again that he's one of the top running backs in the league when healthy. If he can stay on the field this season, there's no reason his skillset won't allow him to finish as a top running back in the league, especially in a Seattle Seahawks offense that greatly benefits his style of play.
18) James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner has kind of become the definition of "ol' reliable" over the last couple of seasons for the Arizona Cardinals. The Pittsburgh product continues to play at a high level as an anchor for the Cards' offense with his versatility as a rusher and receiving back. At 30, Conner continues to play at a high level that lands him inside the top 20.
19) D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
D'Andre Swift looked the part last season for the Bears, proving exactly why Chicago signed him last offseason. Heading into 2025, the former Georgia star will be reunited with Ben Johnson, which alone could put him in position for a huge season considering his former offensive coordinator and now head coach knows both his strengths and weaknesses. For now, Swift lands just inside the top 20.
20) Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
After two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Pollard took his talents to Tennessee, proving he can contribute at an elite level regardless of what team he's on. The Memphis product continued his 1k rushing season streak for a third straight season and now heads into next year, rounding out our list at No. 20.
21) Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Heading into the NFL Draft, Omarion Hampton was a name that seemed to fly up teams' boards. The North Carolina product has everything it takes to be a premier running back at the next level, which is exactly why the Los Angeles Chargers opted to select him with their first-round pick. Hampton offers a dynamic skillset to Jim Harbaugh's offense, and there's a good chance he becomes an immediate contributor during his rookie season.
22) David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
David Montgomery is one of the biggest reasons the Lions' offense is so lethal. The one-two punch between Montgomery and Gibbs makes Detroit's backfield arguably the best in the entire league. Heading into 2025, the power runner will likely finish among the top of the league despite being part of a split backfield.
23) Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard was one of the best running backs in all of college football during his time at Oklahoma State, but being drafted to sit behind Christian McCaffrey made it a bit difficult to hit the ground running when he made it to the league. However, under first-year head coach Dave Canales, the running back took on an increased role, and he capitalized on it, totaling 1,195 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this past year.
24) Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco quickly played himself into a starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie, largely due to his ability to run the ball with an aggression that makes him a nightmare for defenders to tackle. Missing a large portion of last season due to injury, the Rutgers product enters next season looking to prove why he should continue to be the top backfield option for Andy Reid.
25) Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne Jr. started his tenure off with the Jacksonville Jaguars strong, rushing for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. However, there's no denying that last season was an incredibly discouraging year for anyone to buy stock in the former Clemson star. Whether it was due to Trevor Lawrence missing extended time or the fact that nearly every area of the team struggled as a whole, one thing is for sure -- Etienne will look to bounce back this coming season under first-year head coach Liam Coen.
26) TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson comes in just outside of the top 25 entering his rookie season, but there's no reason that when the year comes to an end that he can't solidify himself much higher on the list. The former Ohio State star has the agility, speed, and field vision to immediately take over in the New England Patriots' backfield, and he could prove to be one of the most explosive backfield options in the league in 2025.
27) Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren has shown flashes of just how electric he could be over the last few seasons, but in a split backfield, his opportunities were limited. That could change this coming season with the shifty running back slated to earn the starting role and prove just how dynamic he can be as the top guy out of the backfield for Mike Tomlin.
28) Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy Jr. made the switch to running back late in college, and it may be the best decision he ever made. During his rookie season in New York, the Purdue product showed out, taking over the Giants' backfield, rushing for 839 yards, reeling in 38 receptions for 284 yards, and combining for five touchdowns. Heading into year two, the powerful runner could be in line for a strong sophomore campaign.
29) J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins was drafted as a premier running back prospect out of college after proving to be a star at Ohio State. Injuries have derailed his career, but after breaking out for 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this past season under Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles in only 13 games. Dobbins found a home with the Denver Broncos in free agency, and he could be poised to have yet another strong season in the AFC West if he can remain healthy.
30) Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson looked to be the future of the backfield in New England after two strong seasons for the Patriots. However, this past year, his struggles holding onto the ball raised a bit of concern that resulted in the team drafting Henderson high in the draft as potential protection. Despite that, the former Oklahoma standout has proved to be a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield, and if he can begin to protect the ball, Mike Vrabel could put him in position for a career year.
31) Brian Robinson Jr., San Francisco 49ers
Brian Robinson Jr. has made a reputation for himself as a tough-nosed runner in the Commanders' offense over the last three years. The Alabama product has consistently proved to be a viable backfield weapon, and that doesn't look to change in 2025. Robinson will now head to San Francisco to backup Christian McCaffrey next season.
32) RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey was one of the biggest sleepers in this entire NFL Draft class and many expect the incoming rookie to prove right away why he should have been selected much earlier than he was. The talent is there for him to be a top back in the league, but he'll likely have to wait his turn to carve out a sizable enough role to prove that. Regardless, there's no way Harvey could slide any further on this list.
33) Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Najee Harris may be one of the most interesting names on this list. The former Alabama star has finished with 1,000+ rushing yards in each of his first four seasons in the league, yet he's still not considered a top-tier running back, largely because of the apparent step back in speed and athleticism over the last two years. However, Harris has reportedly put in plenty of work this offseason, and the change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to write a different narrative about his game.
34) Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Entering the league, Javonte Williams was looked at as one of the most electric prospects. After a strong rookie year, he looked like he'd be the future of the Broncos' backfield. However, between injuries and a change at head coach, Williams found himself as the odd man out, which landed him in the NFC set to compete for a starting role in Dallas. Don't be surprised if Williams uses the chip on his shoulder to break out in 2025.
35) Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White undoubtedly lost his spot as the lead back in the Buccaneers' offense this past season with the arrival of Bucky Irving, but that doesn't take away from the talent that the Arizona State product possesses. White is a crafty receiving back and could be considered an underrated rusher between the tackles. For that, he lands in the top 40.
36) Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tank Bigbsy broke out in 2024, putting together one of the best sophomore seasons of any running back in the league, totaling 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. In a split backfield, Bigsby has all put ensured himself to see plenty of opportunities in the Jags' offense heading into year three, and it wouldn't be a shock to see the team rely on him to take the bulk of the rushing opportunities and hand of receiving duties to Travis Etienne.
37) Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Nick Chubb was once considered one of, if not the best running backs in the NFL before suffering not one, but two gruesome injuries that set back his career in Cleveland. After returning in 2024, the former Browns star didn't quite look like himself, but granted to what he returned to, there's not much Chubb could have shown. Now, the running back finds a new home in Houston, where he could prove he's still a top running back after plenty of offseason videos suggesting he's as healthy as ever.
38) Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Another former top running back whose career was derailed due to injury is Austin Ekeler. The shifty receiving back once was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league, but after several injuries caused him to lose a step, he was forced to find a role elsewhere after his stint in Los Angeles came to an end. Despite that, he's bounced back in Washington and sneaks his way into the top 40.
39) Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson shined in his final season at Iowa putting his name on the map as one of the top running back prospects in this offseason's NFL Draft class. The former Hawkeye heads into year one buried on the depth chart, but considering his talent and Mike Tomlin's reputation for making players earn their role, it won't be a shock to see him climb the depth chart by time the season meets the halfway mark.
40) Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Braelon Allen is one of the biggest running backs in the league in terms of both size and strength. The second-year player may seem like a reach inside of the top 40, but all the talent is there at his disposal to have a huge sophomore year, and with new head coach Aaron Glenn reportedly leaning towards a split backfield, Allen could be poised for a breakout year.
41) Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins lands at No. 41 on this list solely due to the lack of clarity on whether or not he'll be able to suit up for the Cleveland Browns this season. Amid NFL investigations about off-the-field issues, the former Ohio State star has yet to be signed to the roster. Despite that, as a top draft pick with great size and athleticism, if/when he does see the field, he could immediately become a top back in the league.
42) Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Cam Skattebo made a name for himself this past year as one of the most exciting backfield options in the nation at Arizona State. After a standout final college season with the Sun Devils, the shifty playmaker quickly became a coveted player in the NFL Draft, which eventually led him to New York. Now, set to bring his dynamic and tough-nosed playing style to the Big Apple, Skattebo comes in at No. 42.
43) Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Zach Charbonnet finds himself as part of a split backfield alongside Kenneth Walker Jr. heading into 2025. Despite that, Charbonnet has shown just how impactful he can be in the backfield, especially when he sees an increased workload. Considering the UCLA product would likely be a starting running back in a different situation, he lands at No. 43 with the chance to increase his rank by the end of the season.
44) Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Seemingly like every running back that has begun their career in San Francisco, Jordan Mason emerged as a true playmaker this past season. The former Georgia Tech standout broke out for 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a larger role this past season, courtesy of the Niners' injury bug. Now, the powerful runner finds himself in Minnesota, where he has a chance to become a reliable part of the Vikings' backfield.
45) Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears is another former college star who has found himself as part of a split backfield since entering the league. The Tulane product thrives in a receiving back role, but he's shown the capability to run between the tackles. Heading into year three, Spears has a chance to increase his positioning on this list.
46) DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts
DJ Giddens adds his name to the list of rookies to find themselves on this list. The former Kansas State star has excellent field vision, and his speed allows him to be a dynamic playmaker in both the rushing attack and the passing game. Backing up Jonathan Taylor in Indy could allow for Giddens to prove he's one of the best backups in the league this season.
47) Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Trey Benson is another former college star quietly awaiting his turn to see the field. Heading into Year 2, the Florida State product is expected to take on a larger role behind James Connor, which could allow him to fully showcase just how impactful he can be as a downhill runner.
48) Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Blake Corum was one of the best college running backs in the nation at one point and seem poised to be a top draft pick. However, after an ACL injury forced him to return to Michigan for one final season, the running back was forced to trade in being a top draft pick for a National Championship with the Wolverines. Regardless, he's shown flashes of how impactful he can be in a minimal role with the Rams and if he sees an increased workload in 2025, he could prove to be part of one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL.
29) Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt came on strong during training camp and preseason, proving that where you're drafted doesn't matter. The incoming 7th round pick not only made the team's 53-man roster, but gave the Commanders validation that moving on from Brian Robinson Jr. could be beneficial to the team in the long run. As of now, the rookie finds himself buried in the depth chart, but the team's confidence in him to have him on the initial 53-man roster proves he could be a player to watch as the season progresses.
50) Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
Jaydon Blue has a prime opportunity to earn the starting job as a rookie at some point this season. Between his talent and the underwhelming competition ahead of him, it would not only be beneficial for Blue, but the Cowboys to get the running back as much time on the field as possible as a rookie. Don't be shocked to see Blue turn heads quickly.
51) Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford rose to the occasion when he was forced into the Browns' starting lineup following Nick Chubb's gruesome injury a few years ago. The running back has shown the capability to be a reliable backfield option. Despite the wave of incoming talent joining Cleveland's backfield this offseason, Ford remains a viable candidate to be a heavy part of Kevin Stefanski's offensive attack. That alone speaks volumes to how impactful the playmaker has been for the Browns and is another reason why he lands at No. 51.
52) Elijah Mitchell, Kansas City Chiefs
Elijah Mitchell is another backup to find himself on this list after taking advantage of increased minutes during his time in San Francisco. Heading into 2025 with a change of scenery and a chance to carve out a sizable role with the Chiefs, Mitchell could prove exactly why Andy Reid made it a point to add the running back to the team's crowded backfield. As a powerful downhill runner who can run between the tackles or create a path for himself, Mitchell could be on the rise when the season concludes.
53) Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Kareem Hunt finds himself one rank under his new teammate in Mitchell as the two veterans prepare to share the backfield in Kansas City next season. Hunt has proven in years past just how impactful he can be, but as he continues to get older, he's been forced to change his style of play just a bit. Regardless, he'll have the chance to prove why the Chiefs chose that having a deep backfield will allow them to get one step closer to their goal in 2025.
54) Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten is another incoming rookie who could be flying under the radar heading into the regular season. The Virginia Tech product is a speedster, and landing in Jacksonville under offensive guru Liam Coen, there may not have been a better fit for the rookie running back. Not only could Tuten carve out a sizable role from the jump, but he could motivate the Jags' front office to move on from either of the two veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.
