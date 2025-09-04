Preseason Report Cards For Every NFC West Team

Los Angeles Rams Offense: C+

With Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams on the sidelines, it was a quiet preseason for the Rams. Stetson Bennett threw for 512 yards and five touchdowns as he showed the ability to move the ball down the field. Jarquez Hunter got a lot of work in his first preseason, but he only averaged 3.3 yards per carry with a long rush of 11 yards on 33 carries. Blake Corum averaged 4.2 yards per carry as he looks to take on a bigger role.