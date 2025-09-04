Preseason Report Cards For Every NFC West Team
Trying to evaluate the NFL preseason isn’t a clear-cut process. Winning the game is secondary to developing chemistry for the regular season and working on different things. Teams also don’t want to give anything for the regular season away while also figuring out roster decisions for the second half of their roster. Looking at overall results simply doesn’t generate accurate conclusions. This is the only week where letter grades really don’t apply.
San Francisco 49ers Offense: B+
The good news is that Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall showed chemistry together. Christian McCaffrey was smartly held out of action, which explains the Brian Robinson acquisition. Ultimately, the preseason belonged to Mac Jones, with Robbie Chosen making an appearance with 117 receiving yards. If that’s a sign of things to come, it will be a long season.
San Francisco 49ers Defense: B
Nick Martin led San Francisco with 19 tackles, while the 49ers gave up an average of 24 points per game with six touchdowns. As we look towards the regular season, there aren’t manyconclusions to be drawn here.
Arizona Cardinals Offense: B
Rightfully so, Kyler Murray had limited action this preseason, but he completed seven of eight passes for 96 yards. Marvin Harrison and Trey McBride look good to go, while Trey Benson and James Conner received limited work as well. Jacoby Brissett gives Arizona a solid veteran backup, and he threw for three touchdown passes this summer.
Arizona Cardinals Defense: B-
Across three games, Arizona limited opponents to 54 points. For obvious reasons, their starters received limited work. The one cause for concern, though, is the 61 first downs allowed, with eight coming via penalty. As teams progressed down the field, though, the Cardinals were ableto keep the scoring to a minimum.
Los Angeles Rams Offense: C+
With Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams on the sidelines, it was a quiet preseason for the Rams. Stetson Bennett threw for 512 yards and five touchdowns as he showed the ability to move the ball down the field. Jarquez Hunter got a lot of work in his first preseason, but he only averaged 3.3 yards per carry with a long rush of 11 yards on 33 carries. Blake Corum averaged 4.2 yards per carry as he looks to take on a bigger role.
Los Angeles Rams Defense: B+
With nine sacks, the Rams’ defense showed the ability to get to the quarterback with ease. Los Angeles allowed just three touchdowns through the air, and while it was the backups getting the majority of the playing time, the results were there.
Seattle Seahawks Offense: B-
Sam Darnold only threw four passes in the preseason, and he completed all four. Jalen Milroe looked good in flashes while veteran Drew Lock carried the majority of the workload. It makes sense that Kenneth Walker was held out of action while Zach Charbonnet carried the ball five times for 45 yards. From a receiving perspective, there was nothing to see of note with Jaxon Smith-Njigba limited catching one pass for seven yards.
