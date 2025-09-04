Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

Fantasy Football: Quarterback and Tight End Start/Sit for Week 1

Host · Writer

  • TE Sit: Chig Okonkwo (TEN)

    Word is that Chig Okonkwo developed outstanding chemistry with Cam Ward over the summer, so that’s exciting. But it’s Denver (see my reco for Tony Pollard), and Denver was one of the best units against the position last season.

  • QB Start: Baker Mayfield (TB)

    Lots of viable targets and an aggressive game script give Baker Mayfield multiple paths to a usable fantasy line. If the score pushes into the mid-40s or higher, his downfield YOLOs become plus-EV swings.

  • QB Sit: Justin Fields (NYJ)

    A new system, a horrible matchup, and a lack of pass-catching playmakers. Plus, it’s Justin Fields, and we know his potential comes on the ground. I think overall he’s a sleeper play on the season, but the floor is lower than managers want in Week 1.

     

  • QB Sit: C.J. Stroud (HOU)

    I don’t love the matchup, especially on the road. Nico Collins is a horse, but who else is there? Expect a “points, not style” script that caps C.J. Stroud’s ceiling.

  • TE Start: Evan Engram (DEN)

    Evan Engram’s route volume and middle-of-field usage survive most matchups; he’s a rhythm valve who stacks easy PPR points

  • TE Start: David Njoku (CLE)

    David Njoku’s usage with Joe Flacco at the helm is phenomenal for a TE. He’s live for a TD with 5–7 target upside.

     

  • TE Sit: Colston Loveland (CHI)

    Rookie tight ends face snap-share and assignment variability. Colston Loveland is a future stud, but until we see stable usage, he’s a prayer over safer volume options.

