Fantasy Football: Quarterback and Tight End Start/Sit for Week 1
Host · Writer
TE Sit: Chig Okonkwo (TEN)
Word is that Chig Okonkwo developed outstanding chemistry with Cam Ward over the summer, so that’s exciting. But it’s Denver (see my reco for Tony Pollard), and Denver was one of the best units against the position last season.
QB Start: Bo Nix (DEN)
Sean Payton’s script should give Bo Nix a high percentage of first-read throws and defined shot plays off play-action. With Courtland Sutton as the chain-mover and a deep RB room to keep fronts honest, Nix profiles as a high-floor QB2 with QB1 upside in a clean pocket.
QB Start: Baker Mayfield (TB)
Lots of viable targets and an aggressive game script give Baker Mayfield multiple paths to a usable fantasy line. If the score pushes into the mid-40s or higher, his downfield YOLOs become plus-EV swings.
QB Sit: Justin Fields (NYJ)
A new system, a horrible matchup, and a lack of pass-catching playmakers. Plus, it’s Justin Fields, and we know his potential comes on the ground. I think overall he’s a sleeper play on the season, but the floor is lower than managers want in Week 1.
QB Sit: C.J. Stroud (HOU)
I don’t love the matchup, especially on the road. Nico Collins is a horse, but who else is there? Expect a “points, not style” script that caps C.J. Stroud’s ceiling.
TE Start: Evan Engram (DEN)
Evan Engram’s route volume and middle-of-field usage survive most matchups; he’s a rhythm valve who stacks easy PPR points
TE Start: David Njoku (CLE)
David Njoku’s usage with Joe Flacco at the helm is phenomenal for a TE. He’s live for a TD with 5–7 target upside.
TE Sit: Colston Loveland (CHI)
Rookie tight ends face snap-share and assignment variability. Colston Loveland is a future stud, but until we see stable usage, he’s a prayer over safer volume options.
