Ranking the Top 32 NFL Quarterbacks Ahead of the 2025 Season

8) C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud entered year two with high expectations after a monster rookie season for the Houston Texans. The former Ohio State star immediately became recognized as one of the best pure passers in the league with his ability to put the ball exactly where it needed to be at all times. However, in year two, Stroud seemingly took a step back, dealing with increased turnovers. Injuries around the wide receiver room could be a huge factor in terms of why, but also a full season of film allowed for the rest of the league to prepare better for the Houston Texans star. Despite that, Stroud began to adjust to things down the stretch of last season and prove why he is one of the top young QBs in the league, which is exactly why he finds himself in the top 10.