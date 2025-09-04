Ranking the Top 32 NFL Quarterbacks Ahead of the 2025 Season
John Canady
Host · Writer
32) Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco, being a starting quarterback at 40 years old, despite serving as a backup for the majority of the last few seasons, says more about the Cleveland Browns than it does about Flacco. The Browns have plenty of areas that need to be addressed if they ever hope to begin contending again, and the quarterback may be at the top of the to-do list. Flacco is servicable, but the fact of the matter is he's not the Browns' future, which is concerning.
1) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The running to be named the top quarterback in the NFL is a constant close battle between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. However, coming off an MVP season, it's only fair that the Buffalo Bills' dual-threat QB lands at No. 1. Coming off his most efficient season in the league, totaling 40 combined touchdowns (28 passing, 12 rushing) and only seven total turnovers (6 interceptions, 1 fumble), Allen has stamped himself among the best in the league if he hadn't already. Considering what the Wyoming product did offensively with an underwhelming receiving core at his disposal, that alone is enough to earn the top spot heading into 2025.
3) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, and despite that, he still put together arguably his best season this past year. The Baltimore Ravens' playmaker finished the 2024 season with 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Jackson's ability to manipulate a defense with his legs and improved accuracy through the passing game has allowed him to be one of the biggest nightmares for defenses to game plan against. Heading into 2025, Jackson comes in at No. 3.
4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Since entering as a rookie, Joe Burrow has made a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In five years, when the LSU product remains healthy, he consistently looks like one of the top QBs in the league. Not only is Burrow arguably the best in the NFL in terms of ball placement, but he's one of the smartest quarterbacks the league has to offer. Coming off a 43 passing touchdown season, Burrow lands at No. 4 just inside of the top 5.
7) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
At 37, Matthew Stafford continues to play at an extremely high level, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to continue making a push in a stacked NFC Conference. Stafford has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league, but he's only gotten better with age over the last few years. The Georgia product may be the smartest signal caller in the league, and his ability to manipulate an opposing defense with his eyes and dissect coverages puts him in a tier alone in terms of understanding the game. Heading into year 17, Stafford remains in the top 10.
8) C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud entered year two with high expectations after a monster rookie season for the Houston Texans. The former Ohio State star immediately became recognized as one of the best pure passers in the league with his ability to put the ball exactly where it needed to be at all times. However, in year two, Stroud seemingly took a step back, dealing with increased turnovers. Injuries around the wide receiver room could be a huge factor in terms of why, but also a full season of film allowed for the rest of the league to prepare better for the Houston Texans star. Despite that, Stroud began to adjust to things down the stretch of last season and prove why he is one of the top young QBs in the league, which is exactly why he finds himself in the top 10.
9) Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert may be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, who receives zero recognition for his talent level. The Los Angeles Chargers star has the arm talent to put the ball anywhere on the field, make every throw, and his understanding of the game is as elite as anyone out there. Herbert can run any style offense, and he proved that this past season with Jim Harbaugh and a new coaching staff coming in. With the Chargers on the rise, Herbert will begin to get more recognition this season as a top 10 QB, and it will be more than deserved.
10) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
When healthy, Dak Prescott has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks, not only in the NFC but in the entire NFL. However, the problem has been Prescott staying healthy. Whether due to freak injuries or soft tissue problems, the Dallas Cowboys QB has struggled to stay on the field. Hopefully, that will change this coming season, and if it does, he should have no issue solidifying himself as a top 10 quarterback once again.
11) Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield may be one if the most fun success stories in the league in recent years. From being the No. 1 overall pick for the Cleveland Browns and looking like the team's future, to finding himself bouncing around the league looking to prove he was still talented enough to run an offense, all the way to now, where he's all but proven that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming off a career-year throwing 41 touchdowns for the Bucs this past season, Mayfield finds himself just outside of the top 10 with an argument that he belongs inside it.
12) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff may be one of the best game managers the NFL has to offer. The former top pick has rejuvenated his career in Detroit since being traded to the NFC North, and he's become a defining reason for the team's success under Dan Campbell over the last few years. Goff can be trusted to make the right reads and run the team's offense with no issues, and that will be relied on this coming season with offensive guru and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson moving on to make the jump to head coach in Chicago. Regardless, between Goff's talent and composure, there's no reason any signs point to him regressing.
13) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence entered the league with the hype and expectations to be one of the best prospects in recent history. After an underwhelming rookie campaign, the former Clemson star bounced back under the leadership of Doug Pederson. However, another trying season led to a head coaching change that could either benefit Lawrence or prove he may not be the guy scouts thought he was. Regardless, all the talent is there and it's on him to put it together.
14) Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love is one of the lone quarterbacks on this list who was forced to sit and develop throughout his first few years in the NFL, but so far, that time developing has proved to benefit him. The Utah State alum has looked the part for the Green Bay Packers over the last couple of seasons as a full-time starter, and his arm strength and ability to fit the ball in tight windows make him stand out. Not to mention his underrated presence in the pocket. Love lands at No. 14.
15) Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game today. The former top pick is often overlooked because of his situation, but his talent and skill level put him in elite company making him a top 15 QB.
16) Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy went from being Mr. Irrelevant to being the franchise QB for the San Francisco 49ers. The Iowa State product has the pocket awareness, poise and arm talent to be the signal caller that Kyle Shanahan can be confident in on a weekly basis. Between his IQ and steadiness, Purdy has solidified himself as a top quarterback in the league.
17) Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa has shown just how important he is to the Miami Dolphins offense when he's healthy. The left-handed gunslinger is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the game, and the only real knock on his time in South Beach has been his inability to stay on the field. Despite that, when healthy, he's a top-tier quarterback, which lands him at No. 16 on the list.
18) Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix may have been the most surprising yet fun rookie of the entire 2024 NFL Draft class last year. The Oregon product ran Sean Payton's offense to near perfection and helped lift the Denver Broncos to a postseason bid, which alone is impressive in its own right, considering where they were in 2023. Heading into Year 2, it's only fair to have Nix slotted among the top 20, especially considering his age and room to grow.
19) Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold emerged as a legit quarterback option last season for Minnesota. The former top three pick used his breakout year to earn a huge payday this offseason signing with the Seattle Seahawks. If Darnold can repeat last season, there's no way he can't be considered a top quarterback option, especially if he can fix the bone headed decisions he made down the stretch last season.
20) Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Geno Smith remains one of the best success stories in the NFL today after being a late bloomer in terms of finding his mark in the NFL. The quarterback earned the starting nod in Seattle under head coach Pete Carroll, and now with the two teaming back up in Las Vegas, Smith could be in for another strong season.
21) Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams was one of the best prospects in recent memory entering the NFL, but his rookie season didn't allow him to prove the hype was warranted. The former five-star recruit dealt with plenty of struggles, but the Chicago Bears' incompetent coaching and lackluster offensive line were to blame for a large portion of it. Nonetheless, with Ben Johnson in the mix now, Williams' talent could finally be put on full display this season.
22) Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye enters his sophomore season with high expectations after a solid rookie campaign added plenty of hype around his potential to be the next franchise quarterback in Foxboro. The former No. 3 overall pick possesses the arm talent, pocket presence, poise, and intelligence to be a top quarterback in the league. With new head coach Mike Vrabel relying on his young QB, the team has added plenty of offensive weapons to give him the best chance to succeed this coming season. Maye lands at No. 21, but has the opportunity to finish himself as a top 15 talent.
23) Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers was once one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has several MVP trophies to prove that. The 41-year-old has seemingly regressed down the stretch of his career, but still managed to put together a quietly strong performance this past year in New York. Despite his age, Rodgers remains a talented player, and he aims to conclude his career with a deep postseason run. The veteran QB opted to join Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh this offseason, where he'll have the chance to prove he's still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, for now, he lands at No. 22.
24) Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Everyone bailed after a rocky rookie year—but Year 3 is when the training wheels come off. If Bryce Young levels up with better weapons, he’s the kind of cheap QB2 who makes people wonder why they spent a 6th-rounder on Jared Goff.
25) Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. was a surprise top-ten pick last offseason by the Atlanta Falcons after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. However, after early struggles for Cousins led to his benching, the pick quickly made complete sense. The left-handed QB has the talent to be a premier player at his position, and heading into 2025 as a full-time starter, he'll get the chance to prove that.
26) Justin Fields, New York Jets
Justin Fields has the chance to prove that not only the Bears gave up on him too soon, but that the Steelers let a top dual-threat QB walk in and out of their doors. The talent is there, and a change of scenery in an offense that will allow for him to be the guy could allow for him to take the steps necessary to show flashes of his former Ohio State self.
27) Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward enters his rookie season with high expectations as the reigning No. 1 overall pick. The Miami product has all the tools to succeed at the next level, but in a situation that may not be considered the most quarterback-friendly, the young QB will have his hands full. Outside of his arm talent and poise in the pocket, the most impressive thing about Ward is his blunt responses and openness to call his team out when he feels they're not meeting a certain standard. That alone shows signs of a good leader and quarterback who wants to win.
28) Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones was entirely written off after his tenure in New York turned sour, which led him to sign with Minnesota's practice squad to end last season. The former Duke standout signed in Indianapolis this offseason, looking to compete for the starting job against Anthony Richardson Sr., a job that not many people truly considered to be open. However, Jones ultimately won the starting job, and with a wide variety of offensive weapons and a much better offensive line at his disposal than there was at his last gig, the 28-year-old will have one last chance to prove if he really is a bust or was dealt a bad hand.
29) J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to injury, but sitting under Sam Darnold, who thrived under Kevin O'Connell last season, may prove to be the best-case scenario for the former Michigan Wolverine. With the chance to prove the Minnesota Vikings made the right decision to move forward with him as the focal point to lead the offense, McCarthy has a massive opportunity in front of him. The talent is there, and so are the resources, but time will tell if he's ready to be the guy.
30) Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Russell Wilson was once considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but after departing from Seattle and Pete Carroll, the veteran's career took a bit of a downward turn. After two underwhelming seasons in Denver, the quarterback tried his hand at Pittsburgh, where he started strong and then fizzled out down the stretch. Now, hoping another change of scenery in the Big Apple will allow him to prove he has plenty left in the tank, Wilson lands at No. 29.
31) Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler was a five-star recruit entering college, and it took some growing pains for him to show the potential he once possessed. After his college career ended at South Carolina, the quarterback was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, where injuries led him to see the field as a rookie. Now, earning the starting job straight up, the Saints QB has a chance to prove he can be the guy, or Kellen Moore still has work to do.
