Ranking All 32 NFL Offenses in 2025 Ahead of Week 1

20. Miami Dolphins

Not too long ago, the Miami Dolphins boasted the darling offense of the league. However, Miami dropped from second in scoring in 2023 (29.2 PPG) to 22nd last season (20.3 PPG). Signal caller Tua Tagovailoa will look to make the jump in his sixth year at the helm, but monitoring any potential concussions will need to be the utmost priority. Speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still in South Florida (for now); they possess the sort of talent that can flip any game on its head. As a wild card for the 'Fins, what will the summer addition of tight end Darren Waller do for this unit?