NFC West Power Rankings: How Does Each Team Stack Up?

1. San Francisco 49ers

Despite finishing in last place in 2024, the 49ers are the divisional favorites for 2025. Brock Purdy is back and solid once again under the center. He has plenty of weapons, but let’s be real, this comes down to Christian McCaffrey. While we thought it was the case in 2024, McCaffrey does enter the season healthy. Brian Robinson Jr. was acquired and makes for a great insurance policy. Brandon Aiyuk will be starting the season on the PUP list, but Ricky Pearsall is ready to take the next step forward with George Kittle and Jauan Jennings back again. The defense should be an asset as well.