NFC West Power Rankings: How Does Each Team Stack Up?

We know that the NFL is the league of parity. It’s possible that we see a worst-to-first situation in the NFC West this year, but all four teams do have a chance at winning the division. To a degree, things need to go right for all four teams to win the NFC West, but the list is longer for some teams compared to others.
4. Seattle Seahawks
How much do we trust Sam Darnold without Justin Jefferson running down the field and Kevin O’Connell on the sidelines? While Darnold now has Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson are missing. Even towards the end of last season, Darnold fell off from a performance standpoint. What Seattle gets from the quarterback position will ultimately be the deciding factor in the season. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet form a strong running back duo. That and a borderline top-10 defense will need to carry the Seahawks.
3. Los Angeles Rams
After winning the division last year, perhaps the Rams should be getting a little more respect. But Matthew Stafford is another year older, and can we trust his back? Right now, he is healthy, but how explosive can he be? Although with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams, the weapons are there. Their defense might not be a strength either, and it will be up to Stafford is to outscore his opponents.
2. Arizona Cardinals
Depending on your source, the Cardinals aren’t getting as much respect entering the 2025 season. This doesn’t work if Kyler Murray fails to stay healthy this season, but we can say the same about other teams, too. With James Conner and Trey Benson, the running game is in good hands. Trey McBride is a star, and Marvin Harrison Jr. will round out an explosive offense. The bigger concern might be Arizona’s defense, but in facing the Saints, they do have a soft-landing spot for Week 1.
