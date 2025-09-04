Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

NFC West Power Rankings: How Does Each Team Stack Up?

Host · Writer

  • 1. San Francisco 49ers

    Despite finishing in last place in 2024, the 49ers are the divisional favorites for 2025. Brock Purdy is back and solid once again under the center. He has plenty of weapons, but let’s be real, this comes down to Christian McCaffrey. While we thought it was the case in 2024, McCaffrey does enter the season healthy. Brian Robinson Jr. was acquired and makes for a great insurance policy. Brandon Aiyuk will be starting the season on the PUP list, but Ricky Pearsall is ready to take the next step forward with George Kittle and Jauan Jennings back again. The defense should be an asset as well.

  • 4. Seattle Seahawks

    How much do we trust Sam Darnold without Justin Jefferson running down the field and Kevin O’Connell on the sidelines? While Darnold now has Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson are missing. Even towards the end of last season, Darnold fell off from a performance standpoint. What Seattle gets from the quarterback position will ultimately be the deciding factor in the season. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet form a strong running back duo. That and a borderline top-10 defense will need to carry the Seahawks.

  • 3. Los Angeles Rams

    After winning the division last year, perhaps the Rams should be getting a little more respect. But Matthew Stafford is another year older, and can we trust his back? Right now, he is healthy, but how explosive can he be? Although with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams, the weapons are there. Their defense might not be a strength either, and it will be up to Stafford is to outscore his opponents.

  • 2. Arizona Cardinals

    Depending on your source, the Cardinals aren’t getting as much respect entering the 2025 season. This doesn’t work if Kyler Murray fails to stay healthy this season, but we can say the same about other teams, too. With James Conner and Trey Benson, the running game is in good hands. Trey McBride is a star, and Marvin Harrison Jr. will round out an explosive offense. The bigger concern might be Arizona’s defense, but in facing the Saints, they do have a soft-landing spot for Week 1.

  • 1. San Francisco 49ers

    Despite finishing in last place in 2024, the 49ers are the divisional favorites for 2025. Brock Purdy is back and solid once again under the center. He has plenty of weapons, but let’s be real, this comes down to Christian McCaffrey. While we thought it was the case in 2024, McCaffrey does enter the season healthy. Brian Robinson Jr. was acquired and makes for a great insurance policy. Brandon Aiyuk will be starting the season on the PUP list, but Ricky Pearsall is ready to take the next step forward with George Kittle and Jauan Jennings back again. The defense should be an asset as well.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Fantasy Quarterbacks for 2025 With Projections

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

TNF Cowboys vs Eagles Most Bet NFL Player Props: Pickens Popping

NFL · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

NFL · 1 hour ago

Gabriel Santiago

Cowboys vs Eagles: Best Player Prop Bets for TNF (9/04)

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Right Now! Going Into Week 1

NFL · 1 hour ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

NFL · 3 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Head Coach Rankings as 2025 Season Approaches

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Right Now

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

Ranking All 32 NFL Offenses in 2025 Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago