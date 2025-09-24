5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 4)

‌



Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) remain undefeated as Week 4 approaches. They are well on their way to a fifth consecutive division title. However, this team does not rank within the NFL’s top ten on offense or defense. Presently, they are scoring 24.0 PPG, which is down from last year’s clip of 29.5 PPG. Tampa is also making a habit of winning at the wire. Despite playing less-than-stellar competition, all three of the Bucs’ wins to this point have followed dramatic fourth quarters. Still, FanDuel Sportsbook lists them with 10-to-1 odds to win the NFC.

4) Green Bay Packers

Many around the league believe the Green Bay Packers (2-1) will go the distance in 2025, and that’s a tough argument to refute. The Packers are a well-rounded team, no doubt, but they experienced a fall from grace last Sunday. Green Bay presently has the top-scoring defense in the NFL (14.7 PPG). On the other side of the ball, the Pack seems to lack a big-play threat. They produced only 230 total yards of offense in their most recent outing. From there, this squad has been held under 300 total yards in two of three contests. Regardless, G.B. boasts +700 odds to win Super Bowl LX, which is currently the shortest price of any NFC team.

3) Baltimore Ravens

There is an excellent chance that the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) can still turn their fortunes around in 2025. As it stands, Baltimore is priced at just six-to-one odds, carrying a 14.3% implied probability, to win the Super Bowl. However, the “Flock" has numerous vital issues to address. Their defense is ranked 31st and 32nd in the NFL when it comes to points (32.0 PPG) and yardage allowed (415.0 YPG). Across the way, two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson has already been sacked a dozen times this year; that’s tied for the second-highest total right now.

2) Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL campaign. We are still less than 25% of the way through the regular season, but the Colts are now listed as the odds-on favorite (-135 at FanDuel Sportsbook) to win the AFC South. They also have the second-most productive offense right now (34.3 PPG). Nevertheless, much of Indy’s success has come against lower competition. Two of the Colts’ three victories have come against teams that have not won a game this year. I can respect what a refreshed Daniel Jones is doing right now, but I’m not sure I believe in the longevity of this approach; we’ll know more after Indianapolis’ trip to SoFi Stadium this weekend.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

I think we can definitely say that we are no longer dealing with the same Kansas City Chiefs (1-2). Following two initial losses, Kansas City produced an underwhelming performance at the New York Giants, eventually winning, 22-9. The Chiefs’ defense is playing solidly, but their offense has left more to be desired. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes still possesses incredible throwing and scrambling abilities, but he cannot power this unit by himself. It does not help that Mahomes is also the team’s leading rusher (125 yards) after three weeks. From there, K.C. is scoring just 20.0 PPG, which ranks 21st overall. However, the oddsmakers are still not ready to rule out the Chiefs—they show +700 odds to earn their fourth consecutive AFC title and 14-to-1 to win Super Bowl LX.

