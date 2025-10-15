5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 6

‌



Another week has passed in the National Football League. We are officially one-third of the way through the season, which has included plenty of surprises and disappointments. Here are five teams that should be worried about their future outlook after Week 6.

The Cowboys’ defense continues to be the team’s downfall. Losing a shootout to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers is never an encouraging sign. The most concerning aspect of this is that Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career, yet it still seems not to have mattered. If this defense cannot contain Bryce Young, who exactly are they stopping?

The Miami Dolphins continue to find creative ways to lose football games. They had a golden opportunity to quiet all the music surrounding Mike McDaniel and his job security by upsetting the LA Chargers this past Sunday, and the defense gave it up late. Between McDaniel’s uncertainty and Tua Tagovailoa calling out teammates for being late to players-only meetings, times are only getting tougher in Miami.

The last two head coaches to not even make it through their first season on the job were Urban Meyer with the Jaguars and Frank Reich with the Panthers. If things don’t get cleaned up quickly in New York, Aaron Glenn could be joining that list. The team had a total of one yard of offense… with two minutes left in the second quarter. The offense finished with -13 passing yards… for the entire game. The way the Jets closed the first half after successfully converting a fake punt was one of the more bizarre coaching moves we have seen in a very long time. Is Glenn really the guy Jets fans want to mold a young QB next year?

Perhaps the most shocking result from Week 6 was the Giants’ dismantling of the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. It marks the Eagles’ first losing streak since the 2023 season and just the fifth time in their previous 24 meetings that the Giants defeated the Eagles. The offense was shut out by New York’s defense in the second half, and teams are starting to figure out that if you make Jalen Hurts beat you with his arm, you can put yourself in a position to win. The A.J. Brown situation remains a significant issue as well.

The Titans became the first team in 2025 to fire their head coach. Brian Callahan was let go yesterday, just six games into his second season, posting a 4-19 record through 23 games. This is the worst-case scenario for a rookie quarterback like Cam Ward. Six games in, and he now already has to worry about learning a new offense next season. How to ruin a quarterback’s development 101: Keep changing the offensive systems around him and bring in a regime that does not have any ties or connections with him and will most likely want their own guy. They must do everything possible in these last 11 games to help Ward take those steps towards improvement and provide hope next season.

