Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 10 minutes ago

NFL Week 7 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


As we look towards Week 7 in the NFL, there are a handful of anytime touchdown bets that immediately stand out.

Here are two of my favorites:

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

MIN WR Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120, DraftKings) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings return from their bye to host an Eagles team that just surrendered a season-high 34 points to the New York Giants (yes, you read that right). While the stud wideout has only one touchdown on the year, he continues to produce at an elite level, posting back-to-back 120+ yard receiving performances. Jefferson has also drawn at least one red-zone target in four of five games, suggesting positive touchdown regression is on the horizon. Even if J.J. McCarthy returns under center, Jefferson’s scoring potential remains high, as he has proven to be quarterback-proof throughout his career. In fact, his lone touchdown this season came from McCarthy back in Week 1.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

NE QB Drake Maye Anytime TD (+300, DraftKings) @ Tennessee Titans

No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns this season than the Titans. That bodes well for Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who already has two rushing scores on the year and is one of the more mobile players at his position. In a matchup where New England will likely have little trouble moving the ball, Maye should have plenty of chances to use his legs near the goal line. He’s an enticing value at +300 odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 7

NFL · 1 hour ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Week 7: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 3 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 7: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 3 hours ago

Grant White

5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 6

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

NFL · 4 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams Right Now After Week 6

NFL · 4 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 6

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks After Week 6

NFL · 1 day ago

John Canady

Bills vs Falcons: Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

NFL · 2 days ago

Paul Connor

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Bears vs Commanders

NFL · 2 days ago

Grant White