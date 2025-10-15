NFL Week 7 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

‌



As we look towards Week 7 in the NFL, there are a handful of anytime touchdown bets that immediately stand out.

Here are two of my favorites:

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

MIN WR Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120, DraftKings) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings return from their bye to host an Eagles team that just surrendered a season-high 34 points to the New York Giants (yes, you read that right). While the stud wideout has only one touchdown on the year, he continues to produce at an elite level, posting back-to-back 120+ yard receiving performances. Jefferson has also drawn at least one red-zone target in four of five games, suggesting positive touchdown regression is on the horizon. Even if J.J. McCarthy returns under center, Jefferson’s scoring potential remains high, as he has proven to be quarterback-proof throughout his career. In fact, his lone touchdown this season came from McCarthy back in Week 1.

NE QB Drake Maye Anytime TD (+300, DraftKings) @ Tennessee Titans

No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns this season than the Titans. That bodes well for Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who already has two rushing scores on the year and is one of the more mobile players at his position. In a matchup where New England will likely have little trouble moving the ball, Maye should have plenty of chances to use his legs near the goal line. He’s an enticing value at +300 odds.

