Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 6

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • #7 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -158

    Super Bowl Odds: +2700

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -2000

    Super Bowl Odds: +650

  • #3 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -280

    Super Bowl Odds: +3300

  • #4 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -300

    Super Bowl Odds: +2000

  • #5 Seed AFC - New England Patriots

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -265

    Super Bowl Odds: +4000

  • #6 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -225

    Super Bowl Odds: +1900

  • #7 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500

    Super Bowl Odds: +650

  • #1 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1100

    Super Bowl Odds: +1800

  • #2 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340

    Super Bowl Odds: +1000

  • #3 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -550

    Super Bowl Odds: +700

  • #4 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #5 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340

    Super Bowl Odds: +850

  • #6 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -250

    Super Bowl Odds: +1600

  • #7 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -158

    Super Bowl Odds: +2700

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks After Week 6

NFL · 9 hours ago

John Canady

Bills vs Falcons: Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Bears vs Commanders

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet 1st TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet Anytime TD: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 6 Most Bet Player Props: Bills-Falcons, Bears-Commanders

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

MNF Doubleheader: Best Anytime TD Bets for Bills vs. Falcons & Bears vs. Commanders

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

NFL Week 6: Top Player Props for MNF Doubleheader (10/13)

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Lions vs. Chiefs: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 2 days ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football: Lions vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay

NFL · 2 days ago

Grant White