NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 7

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 7!

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -1.5 (-115) | Total: 43.5 (-104/-118)

PHI -1.5 (-115) | 43.5 (-104/-118) Moneyline: PHI -130 | MIN +110

As we embark through the throes of football season, the NFC pecking order is quite competitive. This week, the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) visiting the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) should provide a glimpse into that.

The defending-champion Eagles have dropped back-to-back games at this juncture. Philly’s offense has not been as explosive in 2025, scoring 23.7 PPG right now compared to 27.2 PPG in 2024, despite employing nearly the same unit that won them the most recent Super Bowl. Seemingly, any game could be the game in which the Birds break out.

The Vikings are a challenging group to figure out, especially without first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in the lineup. Regardless, Minnesota’s offense has scored over 20 points in four of five games this season. Carson Wentz has consistently demonstrated his competence as a quarterback on several occasions. Overall, their collective efforts have helped the Vikes cash the over at an 80% clip in 2025.

We are also looking at two solid defenses in the bid. Still, I like the athletes on offense here. Between reigning OPOY Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, and others, I think there is enough firepower here to eclipse 43.5 combined points—especially at an indoor venue.

Best Bet: Over 43.5 (-104)

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CAR -1.5 (-114) | Total: 42.5

CAR -1.5 (-114) | 42.5 Moneyline: CAR -126 | NYJ +108

The New York Jets (0-6) will return to the Meadowlands still in search of their first win of the current campaign. There, they will take on the visiting Carolina Panthers (3-3).

Carolina has managed to heat up over the past few weeks, winning three of their past four contests. Quarterback Bryce Young seems to be building on his experience, while playmakers Rico Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan are thriving in their respective roles. This group has scored 25.0 PPG since Week 2. From there, Dowdle has gone for 473 all-purpose yards over his last two outings.

There really has not been anything to celebrate for Gang Green this season. The Jets’ offense ranks 25th in scoring (20.5 PPG) while the defense has displayed an inability to force turnovers. The frustrations are mounting, and it is unclear which direction New York head coach Aaron Glenn should turn to find his first win.

In my eyes, the Jets are a team to fade until proven otherwise. I don’t think NYJ will go 0-17 this year, but at this time, they have not displayed enough to convince me that they can get by a surging Panthers squad. And with Carolina laying just 1.5 points here, I love the Panthers — a team that is 4-2 ATS — to win by two or more at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Best Bet: Panthers -1.5 (-114)

NFL Best Bets: Week 7 Top Picks

Eagles-Vikings Over 43.5 (-104)

Panthers -1.5 (-114)

Week 7 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

