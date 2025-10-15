NFL Week 7: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -158
Super Bowl Odds: +2700
#1 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1100
Super Bowl Odds: +1800
#2 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340
Super Bowl Odds: +1000
#3 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -550
Super Bowl Odds: +700
#4 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
#5 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340
Super Bowl Odds: +850
#6 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -250
Super Bowl Odds: +1600
