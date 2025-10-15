NFL Week 7: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500
Super Bowl Odds: +650
#1 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -520
Super Bowl Odds: +1800
#2 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -2000
Super Bowl Odds: +650
#3 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -280
Super Bowl Odds: +3300
#4 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -300
Super Bowl Odds: +2000
#5 Seed AFC - New England Patriots
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -265
Super Bowl Odds: +4000
#6 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -225
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
