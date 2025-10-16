1) Buffalo Bills
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +220 --> This Week's Odds: +310
16) Cleveland Browns
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +10000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
15) Cincinnati Bengals
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
14) Tennessee Titans
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
13) New York Jets
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
12) Las Vegas Raiders
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
11) Miami Dolphins
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
10) Houston Texans
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +2200 --> This Week's Odds: +2200
9) New England Patriots
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1900 --> This Week's Odds: +1700
8) Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1100 --> This Week's Odds: +1300
7) Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1800 --> This Week's Odds: +1300
6) Baltimore Ravens
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +1100
5) Denver Broncos
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1000 --> This Week's Odds: +950
4) Los Angeles Chargers
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +850
3) Indianapolis Colts
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +750
2) Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +550 --> This Week's Odds: +320
NFL · 3 hours ago
AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 7
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
