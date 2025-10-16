Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 7

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +220 --> This Week's Odds: +310

     

  • 15) Cincinnati Bengals

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • 14) Tennessee Titans

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

    March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

     

  • 13) New York Jets

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

    Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

     

  • 12) Las Vegas Raiders

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

     

  • 11) Miami Dolphins

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • 10) Houston Texans

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +2200 --> This Week's Odds: +2200

    Blitz the Books with SportsGrid's 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

     

  • 9) New England Patriots

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1900 --> This Week's Odds: +1700

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • 8) Jacksonville Jaguars

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1100 --> This Week's Odds: +1300

  • 7) Pittsburgh Steelers

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1800 --> This Week's Odds: +1300

     

  • 6) Baltimore Ravens

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +1100

  • 5) Denver Broncos

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1000 --> This Week's Odds: +950

  • 4) Los Angeles Chargers

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +850

  • 3) Indianapolis Colts

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +800 --> This Week's Odds: +750

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • 2) Kansas City Chiefs

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +550 --> This Week's Odds: +320

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +220 --> This Week's Odds: +310

     

