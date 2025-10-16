NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs Bengals Betting Trends

The AFC North spotlight hits Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1, 2-0 Away) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4, 1-1 Home) in a divisional clash where betting splits, efficiency metrics, and momentum all favor the road favorite. Pittsburgh opened at -5.5 and remains a steady public side, drawing 58% of spread bets and 57% of the handle at BetMGM. On the moneyline, bettors continue to back the Bengals for value, yet 74% of the handle sits on Pittsburgh -250, showing where the sharper confidence lies.

Let’s dive into the betting insights and game story.

PIT vs CIN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Steelers Riding Defense, Discipline, and Form

The Steelers have been one of the AFC’s most consistent teams, winning three straight while holding opponents to just 21.4 points per game. Mike Tomlin’s group continues to win the efficiency battle — ranking 28th in total offense (277.8 yards per game) but compensating with a defense that ranks third with a +7 turnover differential. Pittsburgh’s defensive line has been solid, allowing 110 rushing yards per game, but it should get better as the season goes along.

The offensive rhythm is improving as well. Pittsburgh has scored 21+ points in three straight — including wins over the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots. If Aaron Rodgers protects the football and the Steelers maintain control of time of possession, this matchup tilts heavily in their favor.

Bengals Reeling on Both Sides of the Ball

Cincinnati enters TNF trending in the wrong direction. The Bengals have dropped four straight, getting outscored 140–55 in that span. They’ve scored 20 or fewer points in four of six games and rank 31st in total offense (235.2 yards per game) and 29th in points per game (17.2). The Joe Burrow injury earlier this season continues to affect rhythm, and the offensive line remains a liability — Cincinnati ranks bottom five in both rushing and passing yards per game.

Defensively, things haven’t been better. The Bengals rank 31st in total defense and allow 30.5 points per game, struggling to get off the field. Opponents have averaged 394 yards per game and a 68.5% completion rate against their secondary. Facing a Steelers team that thrives on field position and short-yardage conversions, Cincinnati’s bend-and-break defense could once again spell trouble.

Betting Breakdown & Trends

Spread: Steelers -5.5 (58% bets, 57% handle)

Steelers -5.5 (58% bets, 57% handle) Total: 44 (68% bets on the Over, 84% handle)

44 (68% bets on the Over, 84% handle) Moneyline: Steelers -250 (45% bets, 74% handle) | Bengals +200 (55% bets, 26% handle)

Steelers -250 (45% bets, 74% handle) | Bengals +200 (55% bets, 26% handle) Over/Under Trend: Cincinnati games have gone Over in 4 of the last 5, but the Steelers’ defense keeps most totals Under (3 of the last 4).

Steelers Have the Edge in Key Matchup Factors

Pittsburgh enters this AFC North showdown with clear advantages in both form and fundamentals. Their defense continues to set the tone, limiting opponents’ ground game and capitalizing on turnovers, while the offense has shown steady progress behind improved balance and efficiency.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, remains in search of rhythm on both sides of the ball, struggling with protection issues and defensive lapses that have led to early deficits. With momentum, discipline, and situational strength on their side, the Steelers appear better equipped to control the tempo and dictate how this divisional battle unfolds on Thursday night.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.