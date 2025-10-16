NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Steelers vs Bengals

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 7, which kicks off with a divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -5.5 (-106) | Total: 44.5

PIT -5.5 (-106) | 44.5 Moneyline: PIT -240 | CIN +198

This week, the AFC North will take over TNF. With that, we’ll see two opposite streaks pitted against each other with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-4). The Steelers have won each of their past three games, while the Bengals have dropped three consecutive contests.

Pittsburgh has done well to capitalize on an injury-riddled division. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is guiding the offense to 23.8 PPG, which lands 14th overall. On defense, the Steelers have already forced 10 takeaways (five INT, five recovered fumbles), which is tied for third in the NFL.

The Bengals are sputtering in a post-Joe Burrow world. Entering Thursday, Cincy has not won a game in over a month. Their offense is producing just 17.2 PPG: better than only three other teams currently. Somehow, the Bengals are even worse on defense. They have surrendered 394.2 total YPG to opponents: 30th in the league.

At this juncture, I’m not sure how much 18-year veteran Joe Flacco can turn the tide for Cincinnati. It is tough for me to see this team taking down an efficient group from Pittsburgh. Further, the Steelers are 3-2 ATS this season. Conversely, the Bengals are 2-4 ATS. I don’t mind laying the points with the line less than a touchdown.

Best Bet: Steelers -5.5 (-106)

As aforementioned, Pittsburgh ranks middle-of-the-pack in terms of scoring. They’ll match up favorably against Cincinnati’s porous defense, but I’m not sure the Bengals will hold up their end of the scoring to reach 44.5 combined points.

I like the under in this bid. The Steelers are scoring methodically in 2025, but they are not incredibly explosive. In the yardage department, Pittsburgh’s offense is ranked 29th (277.8 YPG).

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will win his share of downs, but to this point, he’s not been able to power the Bengals’ offense alone. Either way, it will be fun to see Chase go against Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-110)

NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Steelers vs. Bengals

Steelers -5.5 (-106)

Steelers-Bengals Under 44.5 (-110)

Week 7 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

