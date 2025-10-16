Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game With Score Projections

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Stadium
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155
The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 - Seahawks 28
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -4.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: PIT -240 | CIN +200
This will be a classic divisional grudge match on a short week. Steelers win but don't cover.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 23 - Bengals 20
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Location: London, England
- Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140
The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Rams 21
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: NE -320 | TEN +260
The Titans continue to fall, and the Pats press their advantage against an inferior foe.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 - Titans 13
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CHI -4.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: CHI -230 | NO +195
The Bears can't let this momentum slip away from them. Expect another resounding effort at home.
Predicted Outcome: Bears 27 - Saints 17
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CLE -2.5 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: CLE -145 | MIA +125
The Browns don't deserve to be favorites over anyone, even a Dolphins team that beats itself every week.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 15 - Browns 12
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105
The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.
Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 - Panthers 20
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: PHI -135 | MIN +115
This feels like a bit of a trap, but we still like the Eagles' chances of getting back on the winning track versus the Vikings.
Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 - Vikings 24
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: KC -1000 | LV +600
The Chiefs finally have the refs back on their side. KC cruises to an easy victory over the Raiders at home.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 - Raiders 14
New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Mile High Stadium
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300
The Broncos win but don't cover, as the Giants continue to impress.
Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 - Giants 21
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -1.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: LAC -130 | IND +110
The Colts finally meet their match, with the Chargers' defense turning the tide in Week 7.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 - Colts 17
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: WSH -125 | DAL +105
The Commanders' offense is going through some growing pains. The Cowboys can catch them off guard on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 31 - Commanders 24
Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: GB -340 | ARI +270
With the recent release of Call of Duty, it will be weeks before we see Kyler Murray again. Packers' defense stands tall again.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 28 - Cardinals 10
Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: SF -135 | ATL +115
Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to fall flat as soon as people start believing in them.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 - Falcons 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Time: Monday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -5.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: DET -240 | TB +200
The Lions deserved better last week, and they take their frustrations out on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 - Buccaneers 31
