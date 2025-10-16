Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 12 minutes ago

Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

    • Stadium: Lumen Stadium
    • Location: Seattle, WA
    • Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155

    The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.

    Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 - Seahawks 28

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Stadium: Wembley Stadium
    • Location: London, England
    • Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -2.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -165 | JAX +140

    The Jags are one of the most-traveled international teams. They catch the Rams off guard on Sunday.

    Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Rams 21

  • New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

    • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: NE -6.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: NE -320 | TEN +260

    The Titans continue to fall, and the Pats press their advantage against an inferior foe.

    Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 - Titans 13

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

    • Stadium: Soldier Field
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CHI -4.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: CHI -230 | NO +195

    The Bears can't let this momentum slip away from them. Expect another resounding effort at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Bears 27 - Saints 17

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
    • Location: Cleveland, OH
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CLE -2.5 | Total: 39.5
    • Moneyline: CLE -145 | MIA +125

    The Browns don't deserve to be favorites over anyone, even a Dolphins team that beats itself every week.

    Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 15 - Browns 12

  • Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

    • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
    • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CAR -1.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: CAR -125 | NYJ +105

    The Panthers have shown some fight, but we expect the Jets to deliver a strong performance at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Jets 24 - Panthers 20

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

    • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PHI -1.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: PHI -135 | MIN +115

    This feels like a bit of a trap, but we still like the Eagles' chances of getting back on the winning track versus the Vikings.

    Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 - Vikings 24

  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
    • Location: Kansas City, MO
    • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: KC -12.5 | Total: 45.5
    • Moneyline: KC -1000 | LV +600

    The Chiefs finally have the refs back on their side. KC cruises to an easy victory over the Raiders at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 - Raiders 14

  • New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos

    • Stadium: Mile High Stadium
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 40.5
    • Moneyline: DEN -400 | NYG +300

    The Broncos win but don't cover, as the Giants continue to impress.

    Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 - Giants 21

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
    • Location: Inglewood, CA
    • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAC -1.5 | Total: 48.5
    • Moneyline: LAC -130 | IND +110

    The Colts finally meet their match, with the Chargers' defense turning the tide in Week 7.

    Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 - Colts 17

  • Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

    • Stadium: AT&T Stadium
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 54.5
    • Moneyline: WSH -125 | DAL +105

    The Commanders' offense is going through some growing pains. The Cowboys can catch them off guard on Sunday.

    Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 31 - Commanders 24

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

    • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
    • Location: Glendale, AZ
    • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: GB -340 | ARI +270

    With the recent release of Call of Duty, it will be weeks before we see Kyler Murray again. Packers' defense stands tall again.

    Predicted Outcome: Packers 28 - Cardinals 10

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

    • Stadium: Levi's Stadium
    • Location: Santa Clara, CA
    • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: SF -135 | ATL +115

    Somehow, the Falcons always find a way to fall flat as soon as people start believing in them.

    Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 - Falcons 24

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

    • Stadium: Ford Field
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Time: Monday 7:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DET -5.5 | Total: 52.5
    • Moneyline: DET -240 | TB +200

    The Lions deserved better last week, and they take their frustrations out on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

    Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 - Buccaneers 31

  • Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

    • Stadium: Lumen Stadium
    • Location: Seattle, WA
    • Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5
    • Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155

    The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.

    Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 - Seahawks 28

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs Bengals Betting Trends

NFL · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Steelers vs Bengals: Best NFL Player Props for TNF

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Steelers vs Bengals

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Heading Into Week 7

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 7

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL's 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now Ranked

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 7

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Super Bowl Power Rankings For All 32 NFL Teams Right Now

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 7 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

NFL · 24 hours ago

Paul Connor