Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game With Score Projections

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: Lumen Stadium

Lumen Stadium Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Monday 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday 10:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -3.5 | Total: 41.5

SEA -3.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: SEA -185 | HOU +155

The Texans have more to offer, and they force everyone to take notice against the Seahawks.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 31 - Seahawks 28

