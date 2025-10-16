Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 9 minutes ago

Steelers vs Bengals: Best NFL Anytime TD Props for TNF

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Week 7 in the NFL kicks off with an AFC North showdown as the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (2-2).

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Spread: Steelers -5.5 (-106) | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: Steelers -255, Bengals +210

PIT WR DK Metcalf (+150) 

Metcalf is riding a four-game touchdown streak and now takes aim at a struggling Bengals pass defense. Through six weeks, Cincinnati has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (258.5) and the fourth-most passing touchdowns (12). To make matters worse for the Bengals, star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is considered a long shot to play due to a hip injury.

With extra time in the pocket, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have no trouble locating Metcalf, who leads the team in red-zone targets and has been Pittsburgh’s most dependable scoring option through the air. Getting this prop at plus money feels like an absolute steal.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

CIN WR Ja’Marr Chase (+135)

Chase wasted no time building chemistry with new quarterback Joe Flacco, hauling in 10 of 12 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Packers. The star wideout has now found the end zone three times over his previous two games while commanding a whopping 22 targets in that span.

The sheer volume makes Chase the best bet to find the end zone for Cincinnati, and with his electric, game-breaking ability to score from anywhere on the field, he’s always a threat to cash this prop early.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs Bengals Betting Trends

NFL · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Steelers vs Bengals: Best NFL Player Props for TNF

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Steelers vs Bengals

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Heading Into Week 7

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 7

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL's 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now Ranked

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 7

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Super Bowl Power Rankings For All 32 NFL Teams Right Now

NFL · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 7 Early Look: Jump on These Anytime TD Props

NFL · 24 hours ago

Paul Connor