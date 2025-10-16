Steelers vs Bengals: Best NFL Anytime TD Props for TNF

Week 7 in the NFL kicks off with an AFC North showdown as the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (2-2).

Date: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Steelers -5.5 (-106) | Total: 44.5

Steelers -5.5 (-106) | 44.5 Moneyline: Steelers -255, Bengals +210

PIT WR DK Metcalf (+150)

Metcalf is riding a four-game touchdown streak and now takes aim at a struggling Bengals pass defense. Through six weeks, Cincinnati has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (258.5) and the fourth-most passing touchdowns (12). To make matters worse for the Bengals, star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is considered a long shot to play due to a hip injury.

With extra time in the pocket, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have no trouble locating Metcalf, who leads the team in red-zone targets and has been Pittsburgh’s most dependable scoring option through the air. Getting this prop at plus money feels like an absolute steal.

CIN WR Ja’Marr Chase (+135)

Chase wasted no time building chemistry with new quarterback Joe Flacco, hauling in 10 of 12 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Packers. The star wideout has now found the end zone three times over his previous two games while commanding a whopping 22 targets in that span.

The sheer volume makes Chase the best bet to find the end zone for Cincinnati, and with his electric, game-breaking ability to score from anywhere on the field, he’s always a threat to cash this prop early.

