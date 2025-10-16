5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 7)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most underrated?

5) Houston Texans

Led by arguably the top defense in the NFL, the Houston Texans (2-3) have found wins in back-to-back games. Currently, Houston is allowing only 12.2 PPG, which is astonishing at this juncture. The Texans’ offense has also come around in recent weeks, producing 70 total points over their past two outings. Houston still faces an uphill battle in 2025, but with +180 odds to make the playoffs (per FanDuel Sportsbook), this team offers real betting value.

4) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears (3-2) appear to be playing more cohesively with each passing week. Following Chicago’s recent primetime win, the team has now secured three consecutive victories. From there, the Bears have a top-ten scoring offense, currently averaging 25.2 PPG. The defense here is employing a “bend, don’t break" mentality. Entering Week 7, Chicago has forced a dozen takeaways, which is second-most in the NFL.

3) Carolina Panthers

After chiming in on this same list at No. 5 last week, the Carolina Panthers (3-3) have proven that they can flex their muscles on both sides of the football. Carolina has numerous playmakers on offense, which means this team can score in a variety of ways. Across the way, the Panthers’ defense is allowing only 308.3 total YPG: tenth in the league. Regardless, NFL.com’s latest power rankings have the squad from Charlotte ranked 21st overall.

2) Atlanta Falcons

Quietly, the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) are one of the NFL’s best teams in terms of yardage. On offense, Atlanta’s 378.8 total YPG is the second-highest mark in football. Conversely, the Falcons’ defense has allowed just 253.4 YPG, which is the stingiest clip of all 32 squads. They have proven that they can match up with the league’s elite teams in primetime. I expect ATL to make noise in a competitive NFC.

1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (4-2) are one of the hottest teams in the league ahead of Week 7. Not only are the Patriots riding a three-game winning streak, but they have held each of their opponents to 20 or fewer points during that span. According to NFL.com, New England is currently ranked 16th overall. However, in terms of scoring, the Patriots’ offense ranks 11th (25.0 PPG), while their defense ranks seventh (20.0 PPG). This group has plenty to be excited about; the Mike Vrabel coaching regime appears to be thriving.

