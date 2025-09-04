Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 NFC Teams In Week 1

Lou Landers

Host · Writer

  • Carolina Panthers

    Rico Dowdle leads the team in rushing yards

  • New York Giants

    Tyrone Tracy has a 35-yard TD reception

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucky Irving has 150 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs

  • Green Bay Packers

    Jordan Love throws for 300 yards and 3 TDs

  • Seattle Seahawks

    Sam Darnold turns the ball over 3 times

  • Atlanta Falcons

    Kyle Pitts scores 2 receiving TDs

  • Washington Commanders

    Deebo Samuel scores on a 25-yard rush

  • Los Angeles Rams

    Kyren Williams rushes for 2 TDs

  • Detroit Lions

    The Lions score 4 rushing TDs

  • Dallas Cowboys

    George Pickens has 2 receiving TDs and over 100 yards

  • New Orleans Saints

    Spencer Rattler has 50 yards rushing and a rushing TD

  • Chicago Bears

    Rome Odunze and DJ Moore score 3 TDs combined

  • Arizona Cardinals

    Trey Benson outrushes James Conner

  • Philadelphia Eagles

    The Eagles score 40 points against the Cowboys

  • Minnesota Vikings

    The Vikings score 3 rushing TDs

  • San Francisco 49ers

    Christian McCaffrey has 5 catches for 60 yards, 100 rush yards, and 2 TDs

