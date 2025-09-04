Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 NFC Teams In Week 1
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
Week 1 Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 NFC Teams
Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season! Here is one bold prediction for every NFC team this week!
New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy has a 35-yard TD reception
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving has 150 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love throws for 300 yards and 3 TDs
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold turns the ball over 3 times
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts scores 2 receiving TDs
Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel scores on a 25-yard rush
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams rushes for 2 TDs
Detroit Lions
The Lions score 4 rushing TDs
Dallas Cowboys
George Pickens has 2 receiving TDs and over 100 yards
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler has 50 yards rushing and a rushing TD
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze and DJ Moore score 3 TDs combined
Arizona Cardinals
Trey Benson outrushes James Conner
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings score 3 rushing TDs
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey has 5 catches for 60 yards, 100 rush yards, and 2 TDs
