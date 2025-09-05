Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Running Backs and Wide Receivers
WR Fade: Travis Hunter (JAX)
Tremendous talent, but rookie volatility plus an uncertain volume make Hunter a boom-bust swing in Week 1. Let the role settle before you chase the ceiling.
Here's some Week 1 fantasy football start and sit advice for running backs and wide receivers.
RB Play: Alvin Kamara (NO)
Even if carries are modest, Alvin Kamara’s reception equity and usage give him a bankable PPR floor. Inside the 10, he still gets the first look on designed touches in this scheme.
RB Play: Kyren Williams (LAR)
Kyren Williams’ snap share plus red-zone preference in McVay’s menu makes him a volume bet you can trust. Neutral-to-positive game script only amplifies his 18–22 touch path.
RB Fade: James Cook (BUF)
James Cook’s touchdown path is murky with goal-line work still at risk of being siphoned (hello, Ray Davis). Plus the matchup isn’t fabulous, and the game script points to passing, so you’re banking on receptions here and that just isn’t Cook’s bag, baby.
RB Fade: Tony Pollard (TEN)
I usually chase volume in my plays, and Pollard will have plenty of that. But it’s Denver, and they are stupid good against the run. Also, Pollard just hasn’t been nearly as explosive since the knee injury, so the possibility of a splash play is basically zero.
WR Play: Jaxson Smith-Njigba (SEA)
JSN will be a volume monster this season. Don’t be surprised if he leads the league in targets and receptions. He’s live for 8–10 targets a week with YAC upside. Giddy up.
WR Fade: Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
The matchup is terrifying, making Wilson’s road to a spike week narrow without explosive plays. And you saw my reco on his QB, right? Not this week.
