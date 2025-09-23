Grading Every NFC Team After Week 3
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
Washington Commanders: A
The Commanders' offense did not miss a beat with backup QB Marcus Mariota as they overwhelmed the Raiders 41-24, led by a Jeremy McNichols 60-yard run, and a Jaylin Lane punt return. Kliff Kingsbury's offense did not miss a beat.
Arizona Cardinals: C
It took a last-second field goal from Eddy Pineiro, but the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season after going down 15-13 to the 49ers. Arizona had its chances on the road, especially with San Francisco's injuries, but ultimately came up short.
Atlanta Falcons: F
Let's call it for what it is: the Falcons put out the most embarrassing single-game product we've seen from any team over the first three weeks of the season. Getting shut out is one thing; getting shut out in a divisional game against a team that was reeling cannot happen for Raheem Morris and company.
Carolina Panthers: A+
Talk about a statement victory! The Carolina Panthers made a huge statement in their 30-0 victory over the Falcons this past Sunday, playing a complete game and dominating in all three phases. Sunday's win was as dominant as they come.
Chicago Bears: A
A much-needed win for rookie head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams had arguably his best game as a professional, throwing for nearly 300 yards and four total touchdowns as the Cowboys' defense continues to get exposed.
Dallas Cowboys: D
Who would have thought the Cowboys' defense would become the "get right" spot for opposing offenses? It's almost like trading an All-Pro pass rusher in Micah Parsons will significantly hurt that side of the ball. Dallas sits at 1-2 with plenty to figure out.
Detroit Lions: A
This could be the win that catapults the Lions the rest of the way. On the road against this year's AFC favorites in primetime, the Lions made a statement win. They sealed it in typical Dan Campbell fashion by converting a fourth down that led to David Montgomery icing the game with around a minute left on the clock.
Green Bay Packers: C-
The Cleveland Browns, despite their flaws, still possess the No. 1 overall defense in football over the first three weeks. Green Bay's offense was completely neutralized in this matchup as they suffered their first loss of the season on a game-winning field goal.
Los Angeles Rams: C
The Rams suffered an absolute backbreaker on Sunday, surrendering a 21-point lead in the second half and allowing the Eagles' offense to get back in the game. Despite LA's awful close to the game, they still had a chance to secure the win with time expiring. Jordan Davis had other ideas as he returned a blocked field goal to the house, icing the game and giving the Eagles a miraculous win.
Minnesota Vikings: A
The Minnesota Vikings continue to show the ability to make Kevin O'Connell's offense work with essentially any quarterback. This Sunday was no exception as Carson Wentz stepped in for the injured J.J. McCarthy as Minnesota completely dominated in a 48-10 victory.
New Orleans Saints: F
The Saints looked completely overmatched in their matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. Tory Horton's 95-yard punt return for a touchdown was the summary of the entire afternoon in Seattle as the Saints continue their early-season struggles.
New York Giants: D
The Giants once again let a game they could have easily won slip away Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. A dropped INT from Paulson Adebo and Bobby Okereke failing to secure the fumble recovery on a Mahomes backwards pass were ultimately the deciding factors. It's only a matter of time before we see Jaxson Dart take the field.
Philadelphia Eagles: A-
Down 27-6 in the third quarter, the Eagles were forced to lean on Jalen Hurts for the first time all season to carry the offense. He again proved to all his critics that he is one of the most winning players in the entire league as he returned to his form from last year's Super Bowl and threw for three scores in the second half, leading Philadelphia to a 3-0 start.
San Francisco 49ers: B+
Despite most of their top guys being out with injury, the 49ers just continue to find ways to win. Backup QB Mac Jones orchestrated a last-minute drive that set up Eddy Pineiro to win the game at the end of regulation. Kyle Shanahan never makes excuses and just finds ways to win.
Seattle Seahawks: A
A dominating performance in all three phases, we finally saw the home-field advantage in Seattle reminiscent of the 'Legion of Boom' days. The Saints could not get anything going offensively, and Seattle now moves to 2-1 on the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-
Baker Mayfield is quickly making a case as the most clutch quarterback in the sport. Three wins, three last-minute drives put together by Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense. Despite a Will McDonald blocked FG return with just under two minutes left, it did not faze them as they just continued to keep winning.
