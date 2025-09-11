Grading Every NFC Team’s Performance Through Week 1
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
Minnesota Vikings: A
Rookie J.J. McCarthy threw a terrible pick-six to make the score 17-6. In the blink of an eye, the Vikings scored three unanswered touchdowns and picked up a division win on the road. Hard to imagine Week 1 could have gone better for the Vikings.
San Francisco 49ers: B+
Seattle has lost their home-field advantage over the last couple of seasons. San Francisco did just enough in the end to get the close victory, but work still needs to be done to reach their potential.
Chicago Bears: D+
The Bears were in full control of their Monday Night game until they weren't. They allowed Minnesota and rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. A rocky start to the Ben Johnson era.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+
Any time you can win a division game on the road, you'll take it every single time. The Buccaneers made key plays late to help start their 2025 season on the right foot.
Arizona Cardinals: B
The Arizona Cardinals did what they had to do to secure a win on the road against one of the worst teams in the league. They have another light test this week as they host the Carolina Panthers. While far from perfect, Arizona did what had to be done.
Washington Commanders: A-
One of the more encouraging signs from the Commanders in Week 1 was the apparent improvement the team made along the interior defensive line. Understandably, most defensive fronts will look good when you are facing a team as putrid as the Giants, but it is still a very encouraging sign moving forward.
Dallas Cowboys: C+
In the first half of this game, Dallas's defense looked like the unit we expected after they traded away Micah Parsons. However, they made the proper adjustments in the second half to keep the Eagles offense at bay and give themselves a chance to win. While they did not ultimately get the victory, there are things to build off of.
Philadelphia Eagles: B
You might say "B" is a low grade coming off a victory, but the Eagles still left some to be desired after Thursday's game. Their changes in the secondary will be something to monitor as the season progresses.
Atlanta Falcons: C-
Any time your defense has a chance to ice the game after a late go-ahead touchdown, and they cannot finish the job, it is always a gut punch. A long season remains, and Michael Penix seems to be incorporating himself nicely in this offense.
New York Giants: F
New year, same old nonsense at the Meadowlands. It's now three season openers in a row where the Giants have failed to even score a touchdown. You can change the players, you can change the coaches, but the New York Giants can not get out of their own way.
Detroit Lions: D
The narrative that the Detroit Lions would take a step back this season only got louder after getting outclassed in Sunday's brutal loss to the Packers. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are no longer in Detroit. Can they rekindle their form from last season with the new staff?
Green Bay Packers: A
The start of the Micah Parsons era went about as well as it possibly could have. Green Bay established dominance early, going up a quick two scores before the Lions could even take a breath. There is no reason to believe the Packers cannot compete with Philadelphia in the NFC.
Carolina Panthers: F
Outside of the Giants, the Panthers probably had the most disappointing Week 1 of any team across the league. Year 2 of Dave Canales and Bryce Young, coming off a strong end to last season, Carolina could not come out as flat as they did, especially against a rookie head coach.
Los Angeles Rams: B
It certainly was not pretty, but the Rams scraped by with a 14-9 victory in Week 1 over the Texans. Another season opener, another victory for Sean McVay.
New Orleans Saints: C-
The start of the Kellen Moore era in New Orleans went about as expected. The Saints could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick at season's end. This year is about Moore setting the culture and establishing his offensive system
Seattle Seahawks: D+
When your defense only lets up 13 points, you have to find a way to win that game, especially on your home turf. The defense eventually ran out of gas as Brock Purdy made clutch throws down the stretch. It will be interesting to see the adjustments Sam Darnold makes after only scoring ten in Week 1.
