NFL: AFC North Power Rankings Heading into Week 1
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are clearly the best team in the division, and most would pick them to win it over the other three. They are a complete team in every way: weapons for Lamar Jackson, a good defense, and great special teams. The Ravens will do what they always do—bring a level of physicality that will smother and overwhelm opponents while controlling the pace of the game. They will continue to dominate the AFC North while searching for Lamar Jackson’s first Super Bowl win.
AFC North Power Rankings
The AFC North has been a hotly contested division for a long time. There has not been a team that has won the division three years in a row since the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997. Coming off a great year, the Ravens are aiming to win the division for the third straight season, while everyone else will do their best to take down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
4. Cleveland Browns
The Browns had a disappointing season last year after making the playoffs and showing promise with an elite defense and solid playmakers. They are currently in a quarterback carousel, with four different quarterbacks and no clear direction for the future. On top of their main issues at quarterback, they also lack weapons. If there is one bright spot for the Browns, it is their defensive line. With new rookie Mason Graham, the Browns will be no fun team to play against for QBs or offensive lines.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses with playmakers all over the field. They have the best receiving duo in the league with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as the quick RB Chase Brown. All this supports one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow, who wants to prove he is a winner in this league. What might hold him back is the fact that there are three parts of football, and he can only make up for one. The Bengals’ defense is atrocious, to say the least, with glaring issues at all three levels, despite bringing back last season’s sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have been the NFL’s most consistent team in the past 20 years. With no down years or rebuilding phases, they have always found a way to remain competitive. This will not change this year, as they will be fighting for the division with a revamped team. The biggest changes came at QB and CB. Aaron Rodgers looks to come in and make a complete impact, giving the Steelers their seventh Lombardi, while veterans Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay plan to bring physicality and intelligence to an already talented defense.
