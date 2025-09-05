NFL: NFC South Report Card Grades For The Preseason
New Orleans Saints Defense Grade: F
With the NFL kicking off this week, all 32 teams are preparing for the season’s imminent beginning. The NFC South features the consistently competitive Buccaneers, along with the improving Panthers and Falcons and struggling Saints. Here are my offseason report cards for each NFC South team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Overall Grade: B+
Following a Wild Card playoff loss, the Buccaneers made sure to strengthen their roster in the offseason. They signed EDGE Haason Reddick and re-signed productive veterans WR Chris Godwin, G Ben Bredeson and ILB Lavonte David. And in the draft, the Bucs snagged WR Emeka Egbuka and CB Benjamin Morrison, talented youngsters who could contribute right away.
Offense Grade: A-
Egbuka joins a stacked receiver room that includes Godwin, Mike Evans, and Jalen McMillan. However, with Godwin currently sidelined due to injury, Egbuka will start the year opposite Evans as the team's WR2. The team's strong offensive line will remain stable due to the retention of Bredeson, helping both the running game and the passing game.
Defense Grade: B
Tampa’s defense ranked in the middle of the pack last season, allowing 22.6 points per game (16th in the NFL). However, there is reason to believe the unit will improve in 2025. The return of David means the defense will again be under strong veteran leadership, and the additions of Morrison and third-round rookie CB Jacob Parrish will strengthen the secondary.
Atlanta Falcons Overall Grade: B-
The Falcons were a mediocre outfit in 2024, going 8-9 and struggling to both score points and keep opponents from scoring. However, the Michael Penix era in Atlanta begins now, and the team is hopeful that the offense can get going with him at the controls. But the defense, despite the additions of young talents, still has more questions than answers.
Atlanta Falcons Offense Grade: B+
Following the 100-reception breakout of WR Drake London and the 1,400-yard explosion of RB Bijan Robinson, the Falcons now have one of the best receivers and running backs in the NFL. The question is, can the talented Penix take advantage? He's got a strong arm, but can he operate offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense to its highest potential?
Atlanta Falcons Defense Grade: C-
Atlanta spent big on defensive players in the first round of the NFL Draft. After selecting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, the team gave up future first- and second-round picks in trading up for defensive end James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. Those two will make an impact, but one of the league's worst defenses will not turn around overnight.
Carolina Panthers Overall Grade: B
Despite going 5-12, the Panthers displayed a lot of promise for the future in 2024. QB Bryce Young improved significantly as the year went on, proving that he just might be a franchise quarterback. With him, RB Chuba Hubbard and first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers have some young cornerstones on offense. But can Carolina improve last season's league-worst defense?
Carolina Panthers Offensive Grade: B
Carolina drafted McMillan at No. 8 overall to give Young a true alpha at wide receiver, and the 6’4 Arizona product has the talent to be just that. In other good news, the Panthers’ offensive line, which significantly improved in 2024, returns all five starters. There are concerns at WR2 and TE, however.
Carolina Panthers Defensive Grade: B
Following a 2024 season in which the Panthers allowed a league-worst 31.4 points per game, the team added a ton of talent in free agency and the draft. Veteran DTs Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, S Tre'von Moehrig and OLB Pat Jones II, combined with rookie pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, give this unit a massive boost.
New Orleans Saints Overall Grade: D-
The Saints’ poor roster was made even weaker following QB Derek Carr's retirement. The New Orleans also lost both of its starting corners in Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo and failed to replace either of them adequately. In short, this team looks like it will be one of the NFL's worst in 2025.
New Orleans Saints Offense Grade: D
This team struggled to score points following a hot start to the season, and that was with Derek Carr. Now the Saints are stuck with Spencer Rattler, who can't be expected to replace the retired veteran adequately. Outside of RB Alvin Kamara and WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, this offense is devoid of talent.
New Orleans Saints Defense Grade: F
I don’t care how you slice it, losing Lattimore and Adebo and replacing them with career backup Isaac Yiadom is an epic fail. The team did replace departed S Will Harris by signing Justin Reid, but that won’t save this defense from giving up a ton of points in 2025.
