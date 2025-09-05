NFL: Ranking The Top Eight Fantasy Football WRs In Week One

1) Ja'Marr Chase at Cleveland

Don't overthink this one. Chase was taken as the top pick in many fantasy drafts for a reason. He is set to face off with a familiar foe in All-Pro cornerback Denzel Ward this Sunday in Cleveland. While Ward may hold his own, Chase is impossible to stop altogether. Ja'Marr averaged 19.9 fantasy points in full PPR (points per reception) leagues in two matchups against the Browns last year, which was about 4 points less than his season average. He also had two of his quieter games last year in the first two weeks of the season. While this may give some cause for slight concern, we aren't going to let that stop us from playing Chase. Coach Zach Taylor has made it a point of emphasis for the Bengals to get off to a fast start this year, so we shouldn't need to wait for Burrow and Chase to start lighting up the scoreboard.