NFL: Ranking The Top Eight Fantasy Football WRs In Week One
NFL: The Top Eight Fantasy Football WRs In Week One
The Wide Receiver position is no longer the secret weapon it used to be in fantasy leagues. Owners have wised up and realize now that a top-tier wide receiver is actually more valuable than a top running back in certain leagues. In this year's fantasy drafts, as has been the trend for the past couple of seasons, the first round of most leagues featured more wideouts than backs selected. These 8 pass catchers are primed to lead their respective NFL teams passing attacks this Sunday, so let's get them in our fantasy lineups and enjoy the ride.
1) Ja'Marr Chase at Cleveland
Don't overthink this one. Chase was taken as the top pick in many fantasy drafts for a reason. He is set to face off with a familiar foe in All-Pro cornerback Denzel Ward this Sunday in Cleveland. While Ward may hold his own, Chase is impossible to stop altogether. Ja'Marr averaged 19.9 fantasy points in full PPR (points per reception) leagues in two matchups against the Browns last year, which was about 4 points less than his season average. He also had two of his quieter games last year in the first two weeks of the season. While this may give some cause for slight concern, we aren't going to let that stop us from playing Chase. Coach Zach Taylor has made it a point of emphasis for the Bengals to get off to a fast start this year, so we shouldn't need to wait for Burrow and Chase to start lighting up the scoreboard.
2. CeeDee Lamb at Philadelphia
Darius Slay is gone, leaving last year's defensive rookie of the year runner-up, Quinyon Mitchell, and free agent signee, Adoree' Jackson, to man the corners on the Eagles' D. Cooper DeJean will contribute in nickel defensive formations, but none of them will be able to shut down Lamb, especially with the newly acquired George Pickens garnering some attention on the opposite side. We expect Dak to have to throw it a bunch as the Cowboys chase the Eagles, giving CeeDee plenty of chances to fill the stat sheets.
3. Justin Jefferson at Chicago
He's done it with Kirko, and he's done it with Sam Darnold. There's no reason to believe he won't be able to do it with J.J. McCarthy leading the offense. The target tree will be slightly narrower in the absence of Jordan Addison, so we expect JJettas to put up a healthy stat line against a Bears' team that should keep the Vikings in pass mode all game. He was your first-round pick; get him in your lineup and don't even think about taking him out.
4. Drake London vs. Tampa Bay
London is ready to threaten the top spot as overall WR1 this season, as expectations are high for 2025. Michael Penix started 3 games at the end of last season for Atlanta, and in those games, he attempted a total of 100 passes. Of those 100 pass attempts, 39 of them went in Drake London's direction. That's insane. We don't expect London to average 13 targets a game, but even with some regression, he can still lead the league in that category. What has us licking our chops for this weekend is the matchup against a Tampa secondary that was ranked 29th overall against the pass in 2024. Fire him up with confidence.
5. Nico Collins at Los Angeles
Nico is fully healthy, and he's C.J. Stroud's main weapon again this season. The Texans will need to rely heavily on the pass, as they will be without top running back Joe Mixon for the first few weeks of the season. If the revamped offensive line can give Stroud time to throw, the Houston passing game could be top 10 in the league. Even if not, Nico will get a ton of targets, and he's elite. The Rams' defense was bottom half of the league last year against the pass.
6. A.J. Brown vs. Dallas
Brown's hamstrings are fully healthy, and he's back at practice, gearing up for opening night. We are expecting one of the higher-scoring games of the week on Thursday between the Eagles and the Cowboys, and Brown should be right in the middle of the action. Some people forget how dominant Brown can be as he put up back-to-back 1400+ yards seasons before taking a slight step backward last year. Look for him to get back on top as Jalen Hurts throws the ball more this year in Philly, and that should start with game 1.
7. Puka Nacua vs. Houston
Nacua really could be higher on this list as he's been one of the top-scoring options at the WR position since he burst on the scene as an unheralded rookie in 2023. We are assuming Matthew Stafford's back will be fine, and Davante Adams isn't going to come into town and get the same 10+ targets a game he's grown accustomed to with his previous few teams. But we aren't totally sure. Either way, we're riding with Puka if we drafted him, since he has the ability to be the WR1 in any given week.
