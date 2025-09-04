NFL: The Top Eight Fantasy Football QBs In Week One
8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles (In Brazil)
Mahomes will generally reside much higher on this list for most of this season, but we have to pump the brakes a little for week 1. This game will be played in Brazil on a soccer field, and if we remember last year's game, it can be a bit of a mess. While it was a high-scoring affair between the Eagles and Packers, my memory of the game includes several slips on the loose turf and an injury to Jordan Love near the game's end. The Chiefs may want to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible as they attempt to begin the season with a win over the division rival Chargers. Mahomes will be without Rashee Rice, who will begin serving his 6-game suspension as he faces an L.A. defense that was #2 overall vs. Quarterbacks in fantasy a year ago. It's unlikely you have a better option than Mahomes on your fantasy team, as he is still one of the greatest in the game. Play him if you have him, just realize there are better matchups ahead.
1. Josh Allen vs. Baltimore
Opening Sunday gives us a powerhouse matchup between the top two finishers in last year's MVP voting, and by no coincidence, the top two quarterbacks taken in most fantasy drafts. Allen gets the nod at the top spot, as I expect the Ravens to pull this game out, and Allen will have to keep throwing the ball for 4 quarters. There's a chance that Baltimore may ride Derrick Henry late to kill the clock. The Baltimore defense has added to their secondary with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, but the unit overall is still beatable. As always, Allen brings his rushing touchdown upside to make him an every-week starter.
2. Lamar Jackson at Buffalo
On the opposite sideline from our top choice, we have the top-scoring fantasy QB from last year. Lamar does it all, and he's poised to do it again this season. He may have a little extra incentive, as he was the runner-up in last season's MVP voting, to go out and put on a show for the good folks of Buffalo. If you are lucky enough to have Jackson on your roster, he's a must-start.
3. Jayden Daniels vs. New York
Daniels sits at #3, which is where we had him ranked in the preseason. He does it all, and he's quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in the league. This Sunday, he will lead the Commanders against a Giants defense that was a top ten unit overall against the pass a year ago, while sitting near the bottom of the league versus the run. Unless Russell Wilson can light up the scoreboard to force Daniels to have to throw it more, we're counting on most of the sophomore's production to happen in the first half. He still will do enough with his legs to make him an easy start for us this week and every week thereafter.
4. Jalen Hurts vs. Dallas
Hurts and the Eagles will host their division rivals from Dallas to kick off the season on the Thursday Night prime time game. Coming off an impressive Super Bowl win, the best thing Hurts has going for him this season is the departure of some key components of the Philly defense, especially in their secondary. Things shouldn’t be such a walk in the park every week for Philly, and they’ll need more from their star QB. This matchup against the pass-happy Cowboys should lead to a higher-scoring game, keeping Hurts and the Eagles' offense in attack mode for all 4 quarters. His rushing ability makes him great, and the "Tush Push" makes him elite. Start him every week if you have him.
5. Joe Burrow at Cleveland
Joe Cool and company will be looking to get off to a fast start this season to avoid a repeat of last year. The Bengals kept Burrow wrapped like an antique lamp on moving day last preseason and paid the price as they got off to a slow start and missed the playoffs despite finishing the campaign with 5 straight victories. Expect a big game from Burrow as the Bengals’ offense will have to keep their foot on the gas all season to stay ahead, thanks to their questionable defense. Burrow was taken as a top 5 quarterback this fantasy draft season, and unless you drafted one of the top 4, he's an every-week starter.
6. Dak Prescott at Philadelphia
Now we get into the range where we have to take a closer look at matchups. Prescott tops the list after the "Elite 5" as his Cowboys will need to throw it early and often if they are going to have any chance of beating the defending Champs on Thursday night. Dallas has given Dak a shiny new toy, receiver George Pickens, to terrorize defenses lining up across the formation from incumbent stud CeeDee Lamb. We're expecting Prescott to keep the ball in the air for the entire game, and he should put up an impressive fantasy day.
7. Bo Nix vs Tennessee
Nix enters his sophomore season with a few new weapons at his disposal in tight end Evan Engram, rookie Pat Bryant, and backfield mates J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Along with returning top target Courtland Sutton, the Denver offense is primed to be one of the more impressive units in the league. Tennessee is strong against the run, so expect Nix and the Broncos to do the bulk of their damage through the air. This game should be one that Sean Payton's squad handles with some ease, and we expect them to get all of their new offensive players involved in lighting up the scoreboard.
