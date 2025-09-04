NFL: The Top Eight Fantasy Football QBs In Week One

8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles (In Brazil)

Mahomes will generally reside much higher on this list for most of this season, but we have to pump the brakes a little for week 1. This game will be played in Brazil on a soccer field, and if we remember last year's game, it can be a bit of a mess. While it was a high-scoring affair between the Eagles and Packers, my memory of the game includes several slips on the loose turf and an injury to Jordan Love near the game's end. The Chiefs may want to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible as they attempt to begin the season with a win over the division rival Chargers. Mahomes will be without Rashee Rice, who will begin serving his 6-game suspension as he faces an L.A. defense that was #2 overall vs. Quarterbacks in fantasy a year ago. It's unlikely you have a better option than Mahomes on your fantasy team, as he is still one of the greatest in the game. Play him if you have him, just realize there are better matchups ahead.