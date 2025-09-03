NFL: Top 8 Running Back Rankings for Week 1
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
7. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Once Bucky Irving took over as the lead back in Tampa Bay last season, there was no stopping him. He racks up big yardage both on the ground and in the passing game. He is expected to be even better, entering his second year in the league.
NFL Week One Top 8 RB Rankings
Week 1 has arrived in the NFL, and these are the top 8 RBs heading into kickoff.
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most explosive runners in the NFL. He is also a prolific pass catcher who has big-play ability and can score from anywhere on the field. The Lions will feature him more than ever before.
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. He is an all-purpose, three-down back who is the focal point of the Falcons' offense. He is the most complete running back heading into the season.
3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley is coming off the best season of his career and runs behind the best offensive line in the NFL. He should be in for another terrific season, but at the same time, you have to wonder if such a heavy workload last season will take its toll, and that is why younger backs like Bijan and Gibbs are ahead of him here.
4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry is an ageless wonder. His big build allowed him to run over defenders and pick up huge chunks of yardage. The Ravens are a run-heavy team that will feature him often. Expect 15+ TDs.
5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. He dealt with a multitude of injuries last season, but he still has top-5 talent heading into the 2025/2026 season.
6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor is a very talented running back who will be relied upon to carry a heavy workload. The QB situation in Indianapolis is murky at best, so expect Taylor to get plenty of carries.
