NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL Week 3: CBS Sports Ranks the Top 5 Head Coaches Feeling the Most Heat

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  5. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Career Record: 40-46 (sixth season)

    Win Percentage: .465

  2. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Career Record: 18-34-1 (fourth season)

    Win Percentage: .349

  3. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Career Record: 3-16 (second season)

    Win Percentage: .158

  4. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Career Record: 5-14 (second season)

    Win Percentage: .263

  • 5. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

    2025 Record: 0-2

    Career Record: 40-46 (sixth season)

    Win Percentage: .465

