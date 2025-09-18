NFL Week 3: Thursday Night Football Dolphins vs Bills Most Bet 1st Touchdowns

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season brings a primetime AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, and bettors are dialed in on the first touchdown market. According to BetMGM, heavy handle is locked on stars and emerging playmakers with proven red zone track records.

Let’s break down the most bet first touchdown scorer props for tonight’s Primetime clash.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

James Cook 1st Touchdown (+390)

James Cook continues to be a focal point of Buffalo’s offense and a top target for bettors in the first touchdown market. The running back has 237 total yards and three rushing scores already this season, tied for the NFL lead. Last year, Cook found the end zone 18 times across the regular season and playoffs, and he scored three times in two meetings with Miami. Given his volume and short-yardage role, it’s no surprise Cook is the most popular pick to strike first.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Josh Allen 1st Touchdown (+450)

Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability makes him a perennial option in this market, and bettors are backing him again. The Bills quarterback has two rushing touchdowns in 2025 and posted 14 a season ago, including two in the postseason. While Allen didn’t score against Miami in 2024, his red zone rushing usage is well established, and his knack for calling his own number near the goal line makes him a prime candidate to cash early.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Dalton Kincaid 1st Touchdown (+1300)

Dalton Kincaid offers intriguing value as a tight end who has already produced in Buffalo’s passing game. He has eight receptions on 10 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown this season. In his sophomore NFL campaign in 2024, he hauled in 44 passes for 448 yards and two scores. With his size and ability to work over the middle, bettors see Kincaid as a sneaky option to find the end zone first at long odds.

De’Von Achane 1st Touchdown (+900)

De’Von Achane has been one of Miami’s most explosive playmakers through two weeks, racking up 197 total yards and scoring in each game. The talented back had 12 total touchdowns last season — six on the ground and six through the air — and he torched Buffalo specifically, averaging 143 total yards per game and scoring three times across two meetings. Bettors see plus-money value on a proven Bills-killer to open the scoring.

Keon Coleman 1st Touchdown (+1000)

Keon Coleman has emerged as one of Buffalo’s most reliable young targets, hauling in 11 of 14 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown so far this season. As a rookie in 2024, he recorded four touchdowns and flashed big-play ability despite limited volume. With his role expanding in 2025, bettors are backing Coleman as a mid-tier option with the skillset to strike first against Miami’s secondary.

TNF Dolphins vs Bills Most 1st TDs

James Cook +390

Josh Allen +450

Dalton Kincaid +1300

De’Von Achane +900

Keon Coleman +1000

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets