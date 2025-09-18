NFL Week 3: Thursday Night Football Dolphins vs Bills Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season features a heavyweight AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and bettors are locking in on the touchdown markets. According to BetMGM, action is pouring in on familiar stars and one deep sleeper to find the end zone on Thursday night.

Let’s break down the most bet touchdown scorer props for Bills vs. Dolphins.

1) James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-165)

James Cook enters Week 3 tied for the NFL lead with three rushing touchdowns, and bettors are making him one of the most popular TD picks. He’s piled up 237 total yards so far this season and ranks fourth in the league in rushing with 176 yards. Last year, Cook scored 18 total touchdowns — 16 on the ground and two through the air — and averaged 82 total yards per game against Miami, scoring three times in two matchups. His early-season form and proven track record against the Dolphins make this a chalky but popular bet.

2) Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-155)

Josh Allen remains a threat to score with his legs, and bettors are banking on him to hit paydirt. He’s already rushed for two touchdowns this season, both in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Last year, he racked up 14 rushing scores, including two in the playoffs. While Allen didn’t find the end zone against Miami in 2024, he has consistently been used in the red zone, topping this prop 10 times a season ago. With his dual-threat usage intact, bettors see him as a strong option again.

3) Curtis Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+1200)

Curtis Samuel is the biggest longshot attracting action. He has been a healthy scratch in the first two weeks of 2025, but could make his season debut tonight. Last season, he recorded 31 catches for 253 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, adding two more in the playoffs. Against Miami, he managed just one catch across two meetings, but his versatility and deep price make him an intriguing flier for bettors looking to cash big.

4) De’Von Achane Anytime Touchdown (+100)

De’Von Achane has already scored in both games this season, hauling in a touchdown reception in each. Through two weeks, he has 197 total yards and two scores. Last year, Achane piled up 1,499 total yards and found the end zone 12 times — six rushing, six receiving. Against Buffalo, he was a nightmare, averaging 143 total yards per game and scoring in both contests (three total touchdowns). Bettors see plus money on a proven Bills-killer as a steal.

5) Keon Coleman Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Keon Coleman has quickly become one of Buffalo’s most trusted young weapons, catching 11 of 14 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown this season. As a rookie in 2024, he tallied 556 yards and four touchdowns, though he was quiet against Miami with just one catch across two meetings. His expanded role in the Bills’ offense has bettors taking notice, with Coleman offering solid value to score again.

