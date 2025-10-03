Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Week 5 Sunday Player Props: Kendre Miller Among Best Bets

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 5! 

Note: All Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. NO RB Kendre Miller OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-114) vs. New York Giants

Miller saw his biggest workload of the season last week, logging double-digit carries (11) for the first time and turning them into an efficient 65 yards and a touchdown. His 11 totes were just four fewer than veteran starter Alvin Kamara, a sign the team could be leaning towards more of a committee backfield. If that trend continues, Miller is in an excellent spot to clear this modest rushing line. New York has been getting gashed on the ground, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (153.0). Give me the over.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. HOU QB C.J. Stroud OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+140) @ Baltimore Ravens

Stroud and the Texans’ offense showed signs of life in last week’s win over the Titans, with the third-year QB tossing two touchdowns in a 26-0 victory. He’s well-positioned to keep that momentum rolling against a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (9) and the fifth-most passing yards (1,084) to opposing quarterbacks. 

Adding to Stroud’s upside, Baltimore’s defense is dealing with key injuries at every level as linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and corner Marlon Humphrey (calf) remain sidelined, while all-world safety Kyle Hamilton is battling a groin issue and did not practice on Thursday.

Overall, everything points to another productive outing for Stroud, and at plus money, I like the over on 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

