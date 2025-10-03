Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 5 hours ago

Predicting Every AFC Week 5 Game With Score Projections

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is already underway, but the AFC teams have yet to take to the field. What are our predictions for every AFC game outcome this week?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Location: London, England
  • Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 35.5
  • Moneyline: MIN -190 | CLE +160

Clearly, the betting market doesn’t think highly of either offense. Still, the Browns could pull off another unexpected upset.

Predicted Outcome: Browns 17 – Vikings 14

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
  • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET
  • Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120

The Cowboys’ offense has been up to the task, and the Jets won’t threaten their defense.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 21 – Jets 10

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: PHI -4.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: PHI -198 | DEN +166

The Eagles haven’t looked as unstoppable as their record implies. Denver hangs tough.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Broncos 21

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

  • Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
  • Location: Baltimore, MD
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: HOU -1.5 | Total: 40.5
  • Moneyline: HOU -126 | BAL +108

One of these teams’ seasons will unravel in Week 5. Sorry, Texans fans.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 18 – Texans 16

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

  • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Location: Indianapolis, IN
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: IND -6.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: IND -330 | LVR +265

The Colts’ offense reigns supreme, but the Raiders do enough to send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Colts 31 – Raiders 24

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: MIA -116 | CAR -102

The Dolphins are undeserving of being favorites, and the Panthers could surprise offensively.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 24 – Dolphins 17

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Stadium: State Farm Stadium
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ARI -8.5 | Total: 41.5
  • Moneyline: ARI -450 | TEN +350

Neither offense has looked spectacular, but the Cardinals are clearly the superior team.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 21 – Titans 10

Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -158 | WSH +134

The Chargers finally get to settle in at home. The Commanders won’t break through.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 31 – Commanders 17

Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Stadium: Paycor Stadium
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DET -10.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: DET -520 | CIN +400

The Lions unleash their punishing offense, sending the Bengals’ defense into disarray. 

Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Bengals 10

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
  • Location: Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BUF -8.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: BUF -430 | NE +340

The Bills usually find a way to pulverize the Patriots. Week 5 is no exception.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Patriots 17

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
  • Location: Jacksonville, FL
  • Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: KC -3 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: KC -178 | JAX +150

No one is giving the Jaguars the credit they deserve at the moment. Unsuspectingly, the Chiefs fall victim in primetime.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – Chiefs 21

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 5 Most Bet Player Props: An Autumn Breece

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 5)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Week 5 Sunday Player Props: Kendre Miller Among Best Bets

NFL · 4 hours ago

Paul Connor

10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 5)

NFL · 4 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Betting Trends

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet 1st TDs

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Anytime TDs

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Player Props

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 5 TNF: Best Anytime TD Bets for 49ers vs Rams

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Top 5 NFL Week 5 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

NFL · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago