Predicting Every AFC Week 5 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is already underway, but the AFC teams have yet to take to the field. What are our predictions for every AFC game outcome this week?
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Location: London, England
- Time: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 35.5
- Moneyline: MIN -190 | CLE +160
Clearly, the betting market doesn’t think highly of either offense. Still, the Browns could pull off another unexpected upset.
Predicted Outcome: Browns 17 – Vikings 14
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 9.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: DAL -142 | NYJ +120
The Cowboys’ offense has been up to the task, and the Jets won’t threaten their defense.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 21 – Jets 10
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -4.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: PHI -198 | DEN +166
The Eagles haven’t looked as unstoppable as their record implies. Denver hangs tough.
Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Broncos 21
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: HOU -1.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: HOU -126 | BAL +108
One of these teams’ seasons will unravel in Week 5. Sorry, Texans fans.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 18 – Texans 16
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: IND -330 | LVR +265
The Colts’ offense reigns supreme, but the Raiders do enough to send this one over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Colts 31 – Raiders 24
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -1.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: MIA -116 | CAR -102
The Dolphins are undeserving of being favorites, and the Panthers could surprise offensively.
Predicted Outcome: Panthers 24 – Dolphins 17
Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: ARI -8.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: ARI -450 | TEN +350
Neither offense has looked spectacular, but the Cardinals are clearly the superior team.
Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 21 – Titans 10
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: LAC -158 | WSH +134
The Chargers finally get to settle in at home. The Commanders won’t break through.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 31 – Commanders 17
Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Stadium: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -10.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: DET -520 | CIN +400
The Lions unleash their punishing offense, sending the Bengals’ defense into disarray.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 42 – Bengals 10
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -8.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: BUF -430 | NE +340
The Bills usually find a way to pulverize the Patriots. Week 5 is no exception.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Patriots 17
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -3 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: KC -178 | JAX +150
No one is giving the Jaguars the credit they deserve at the moment. Unsuspectingly, the Chiefs fall victim in primetime.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – Chiefs 21
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 3 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 4 hours ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 4 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 1 day ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 1 day ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 1 day ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 1 day ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NFL · 1 day ago
Paul Connor
NFL · 1 day ago
Gabriel Santiago