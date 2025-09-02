Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

Ranking the 9 NFL Teams Best Positioned To Win The Super Bowl

Host · Writer

  • Philadelphia Eagles

    Saquon Barkley rushes for under 1,500 yards

  • 9. Houston Texans

    The Houston Texans are by far the best team in their division, so they are almost a lock for the postseason. Additionally, C.J. Stroud has shown that he is capable of carrying a team. He took a step back a year ago, but adding to their O-line and drafting two WR should make a significant impact.

     
     
     

  • 8. Denver Broncos

    This Denver Broncos team is incredibly talented, especially on the defensive side of the football. The defense is good enough to carry them, however the offense with another year under head coach Sean Payton should also be explosive as well. 

  • 7. Cincinnati Bengals

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are as good as it gets on offense, and they could be poised to make another run. The issue for the Bengals is getting stops on the defensive side of the football.

     

  • Washington Commanders

    The team will score 30 rushing TDs 

  • 5. Baltimore Ravens

    Lamar Jackson is poised to put up another MVP-caliber campaign, and he has consistently been incredible during the regular season. However, he tends to underperform in the playoffs.

  • 4. Kansas City Chiefs

    As long as Patrick Mahomes is their QB, the Kansas City Chiefs have a great chance to get to a Super Bowl. Once they are there, they can certainly win it. KC needs to protect him better up front, as we saw them dominated in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • 2. Detroit Lions

    A top-tier offense with Campbell’s aggressive identity. They hold the NFC’s second wave in check with proven postseason chops. 

  • 2. Buffalo Bills

    If they can just get by the Chiefs in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills could get to a Super Bowl and beat anyone. Josh Allen might be the most complete QB in the NFL right now.

    Buffalo made significant upgrades to its defense in the draft, which could be the final piece to put them over the hump.

