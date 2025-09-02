Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 1 hour ago

Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The AFC West

Host · Writer

  • Las Vegas Raiders

    Offensive line trending up. Improvement was obvious in the finale — could turn into a team strength.

    Jeanty didn’t play much, but he’s the guy. I expect the rookie to be the offensive focal point.

    They may have something in Dont’e Thornton Jr. Thornton could get the Metcalf role in Carroll’s offense. And I expect Jack Bech is the one to lose snaps with Amari Cooper’s arrival.

    Run defense held firm. The unit looked pretty stout all preseason.

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes is already in midseason form. Sharp, decisive, and locked in.

    Travis Kelce, too. And he looks surprisingly spry. 

    Vertical shots appear to be back (lacking noticeably in 2024), which suits this room’s speedsters. With Rashee Rice suspended, don’t be surprised to see Tyquan Thornton flash.

    Running back room is in good shape – Pacheco out front with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith as depth.

    The offensive line might just be fine. R1 rookie Josh Simmons looks legit – impressive in pass protection against Chicago especially.

  • Denver Broncos

    The NixSutton connection is real. Expect a heavy dose in 2025.

    Time to unleash Bo. Year 2 means Sean Payton has to rip off the training wheels and expand the playbook.

    Defense ready to dominate again. Speed, aggression, and depth — this unit is elite.

    Rookie Jahdae Barron popped all through camp. Showed versatility inside and out. Pairs with Surtain for a terrifying CB duo.

    Deep running back stable. RJ Harvey is the best back on the roster, though J.K. Dobbins is most likely RB1 (for now). Payton opted for the versatile McLaughlin over Estime (despite an impressive showing against the Saints).

  • Los Angeles Chargers

    Slater’s injury is devastating. Joe Alt is a stud (and perhaps the best Madden likeness), but the rest of the line is suspect. Becton must deliver.

    Omarion Hampton is coming. Expect him to handle lead duties when it counts. And a decent room behind him (Harris, Vidal, Haskins).

    Herbert barely played, and that’s fine. He’s entrenched, while Trey Lance impressed in backup duty.

    Keenan Allen’s return is huge. His presence will be felt, especially as a chain-mover inHerbert’s rhythm game.

  • Las Vegas Raiders

    Offensive line trending up. Improvement was obvious in the finale — could turn into a team strength.

    Jeanty didn’t play much, but he’s the guy. I expect the rookie to be the offensive focal point.

    They may have something in Dont’e Thornton Jr. Thornton could get the Metcalf role in Carroll’s offense. And I expect Jack Bech is the one to lose snaps with Amari Cooper’s arrival.

    Run defense held firm. The unit looked pretty stout all preseason.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Ranking the Top 195 NFL Free Agents in 2025

NFL · 2 hours ago

Grant White

Two Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The NFC North

NFL · 2 hours ago

Joey Sheiner

Ranking the 9 NFL Teams Best Positioned To Win The Super Bowl

NFL · 3 hours ago

Doug Anderson

Seven Fantasy Football Bold Predictions For 2025

NFL · 3 hours ago

Lou Landers

12 Intriguing Storylines to Watch Unfold in NFL Week 1

NFL · 4 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Top 16 NFL Defenses for the 2025 Season

NFL · 5 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

New York Giants: Ranking Five Most Important Players in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

Players to Avoid Drafting at Each Position in Fantasy Football in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

David Connelly

Ranking the Top 25 NFL Offenses for the 2025 Season

NFL · 1 day ago

Gabriel Santiago

Grading Every NFC North Team Ahead Of Week One

NFL · 1 day ago

Kyle Amore