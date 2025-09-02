Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The AFC West
Host · Writer
Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive line trending up. Improvement was obvious in the finale — could turn into a team strength.
Jeanty didn’t play much, but he’s the guy. I expect the rookie to be the offensive focal point.
They may have something in Dont’e Thornton Jr. Thornton could get the Metcalf role in Carroll’s offense. And I expect Jack Bech is the one to lose snaps with Amari Cooper’s arrival.
Run defense held firm. The unit looked pretty stout all preseason.
Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The AFC West
The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Each team has its own storyline, its own arc. And Super Bowl aspirations? Absolutely. There’s a real chance one of these four teams hoists the Lombardi. Well, not the Raiders. But still.
Each week, I’ll examine the teams in this division and break down what’s real, what’s noise, and how these four teams are actually evolving (or devolving) as the season unfolds. This is a rolling logbook – weekly updates and key insights. I’ll drill down by team, contextualize with receipts, and anchor in the big picture for each team.
Let’s start with August - what did I see, where do these teams stand, and where are they going. I give you my AFC West preseason takeaways.
Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is already in midseason form. Sharp, decisive, and locked in.
Travis Kelce, too. And he looks surprisingly spry.
Vertical shots appear to be back (lacking noticeably in 2024), which suits this room’s speedsters. With Rashee Rice suspended, don’t be surprised to see Tyquan Thornton flash.
Running back room is in good shape – Pacheco out front with Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith as depth.
The offensive line might just be fine. R1 rookie Josh Simmons looks legit – impressive in pass protection against Chicago especially.
Denver Broncos
The Nix–Sutton connection is real. Expect a heavy dose in 2025.
Time to unleash Bo. Year 2 means Sean Payton has to rip off the training wheels and expand the playbook.
Defense ready to dominate again. Speed, aggression, and depth — this unit is elite.
Rookie Jahdae Barron popped all through camp. Showed versatility inside and out. Pairs with Surtain for a terrifying CB duo.
Deep running back stable. RJ Harvey is the best back on the roster, though J.K. Dobbins is most likely RB1 (for now). Payton opted for the versatile McLaughlin over Estime (despite an impressive showing against the Saints).
Los Angeles Chargers
Slater’s injury is devastating. Joe Alt is a stud (and perhaps the best Madden likeness), but the rest of the line is suspect. Becton must deliver.
Omarion Hampton is coming. Expect him to handle lead duties when it counts. And a decent room behind him (Harris, Vidal, Haskins).
Herbert barely played, and that’s fine. He’s entrenched, while Trey Lance impressed in backup duty.
Keenan Allen’s return is huge. His presence will be felt, especially as a chain-mover inHerbert’s rhythm game.
Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive line trending up. Improvement was obvious in the finale — could turn into a team strength.
Jeanty didn’t play much, but he’s the guy. I expect the rookie to be the offensive focal point.
They may have something in Dont’e Thornton Jr. Thornton could get the Metcalf role in Carroll’s offense. And I expect Jack Bech is the one to lose snaps with Amari Cooper’s arrival.
Run defense held firm. The unit looked pretty stout all preseason.
Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The AFC West
The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Each team has its own storyline, its own arc. And Super Bowl aspirations? Absolutely. There’s a real chance one of these four teams hoists the Lombardi. Well, not the Raiders. But still.
Each week, I’ll examine the teams in this division and break down what’s real, what’s noise, and how these four teams are actually evolving (or devolving) as the season unfolds. This is a rolling logbook – weekly updates and key insights. I’ll drill down by team, contextualize with receipts, and anchor in the big picture for each team.
Let’s start with August - what did I see, where do these teams stand, and where are they going. I give you my AFC West preseason takeaways.