Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders

Offensive line trending up. Improvement was obvious in the finale — could turn into a team strength.

Jeanty didn’t play much, but he’s the guy. I expect the rookie to be the offensive focal point.

They may have something in Dont’e Thornton Jr. Thornton could get the Metcalf role in Carroll’s offense. And I expect Jack Bech is the one to lose snaps with Amari Cooper’s arrival.

Run defense held firm. The unit looked pretty stout all preseason.