NFL · 2 hours ago

Seven Fantasy Football Bold Predictions For 2025

Host · Writer

  • NFL: New York Giants at Houston Texans

    No Texans wide receiver except for Nico Collins catches more than 55 passes and 700 yards. RB Woody Marks ends up with the second most team receptions and becomes the team's third-down back.

  • Cincinnati Bengals

    QB Joe Burrow throws for 50 touchdown passes with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both having double digit receiving touchdowns. RB Chase Brown makes fantasy football managers true believers as he amasses 1500 total yards from scrimmage to go along with double digit touchdowns.

  • Cleveland Browns

    No Cleveland Browns RB has more than 700 rushing yards, making them all completely overvalued at their draft price. WR Isaiah Bond emerges in the second-half of the season and has multiple 100-yard games raising his stock for the 2026 season.

  • Dallas Cowboys

    QB Dak Prescott finishes with the second most TD passes in the NFC, with WR George Pickens catching at least 10 of those TD passes. No Dallas Cowboys running back has more than 700 yards rushing for the season.

  • Denver Broncos

    Denver’s search for a true number two receiver ends as rookie WR Pat Bryant assumes the WR2 role with 60 catches for 700 yards and five TDs.

  • Detroit Lions

    David Montgomery struggles in OC John Morton’s new offense and only has 700 rushing yards to go along with 7 TDs.

  • 6) Green Bay Packers

    Jordan Love’s injury woes continue as he misses multiple games this season with Malik Willis starting. WR Jayden Reed has fewer than 600 yards receiving as he deals with a Jones fracture in his foot.

