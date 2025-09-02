Players to Avoid Drafting at Each Position in Fantasy Football in 2025

WR: Stefon Diggs - NE (Consensus ADP: 82)

There is not much to like about Stefon Diggs's current situation entering the 2025 season. As he prepares to turn 32 years old at the end of November, he is just ten months removed from tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Colts. That would be a fast turnaround for a player north of his 30th birthday. There are also some valid questions about how this offense will look. In a murky wide receiver room with Drake Maye still finding his footing as a consistent NFL quarterback, Diggs projects to be too inconsistent as a fantasy asset this season.

