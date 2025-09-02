Players to Avoid Drafting at Each Position in Fantasy Football in 2025
David Connelly
Host · Writer
TE: Evan Engram - DEN (Consensus ADP: 80)
Evan Engram is always going to have a ceiling in his game due to his lack of blocking ability, and we saw that on display throughout the preseason. He was constantly rotating in and out of the lineup for various packages, which is going to lead to him playing just over half of Denver's snaps in the regular season. That simply isn't enough to justify him going as the TE8 in drafts right now, and we'd much rather bank on upside with younger talents going behind him like Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, or Colston Loveland.
QB: Jayden Daniels - WAS (Consensus ADP: 30)
There is no doubting that Jayden Daniels is a generational talent. The LSU product put together one of the best rookie seasons we have ever seen from a quarterback, and expectations are now sky high entering his sophomore season. While Daniels will still be one of the top quarterbacking commodities in fantasy, it's a big ask for him to perform above the likes of Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes to justify this pricey ADP. The Commanders were historic on fourth down last season, and some regression there may lead to a slight plateau for Daniels in 2025.
QB: Baker Mayfield - TB (Consensus ADP: 62)
Baker Mayfield had a career year in 2025, eclipsing 40 passing touchdowns and a 100.0 passer rating for the first time in his career. The veteran seems to have finally found a home in Tampa Bay, where elite skill-position assets surround him. Our concern here lies with the laundry list of injuries among Bucs pass-catchers as well as Mayfield's lack of rushing upside. Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Cade Otten are all battling injuries, leaving 32-year-old Mike Evans as the only pass-catcher that Mayfield has any reliable chemistry with. With quarterbacks possessing similar passing ability and a higher rushing upside like Bo Nix and Kyler Murray going behind Mayfield, we're happy to pass on him at this cost.
RB: Derrick Henry - BAL (Consensus ADP: 10)
The wheels have to come off eventually, and Derrick Henry's tires have some serious tread on them at this point in his career. Historically, it has been proven that the decline of running backs is more closely tied to touches than to age, and Henry is now past the 2,250 to 2,500 touch range that typically signals the beginning of the end for most backs. After nearly 350 touches last season, we're willing to bank on Henry taking a step back in 2025, whether that be due to injury or simply losing some of that explosiveness or speed in the latter stages of his career.
RB: Alvin Kamara - NO (Consensus ADP: 36)
A running back entering his ninth season in the NFL, playing for the worst offense in the league, is going at the back end of the third round? We're happy to pass on Alvin Kamara at his ADP of 36 based on the situation and age. He is now past 2,000 touches in his career and will have perhaps the lowest touchdown equity among any starting back in the league as a member of the worst offense in the NFL. There isn't much to bank on when taking Kamara this early, and you are much better off targeting James Cook or Chuba Hubbard around this part of the draft.
RB: Aaron Jones Sr. - MIN (Consensus ADP: 68)
The Minnesota Vikings did not bring Jordan Mason onto the team just for Aaron Jones to absorb most of the workload and live up to this ADP. Set to turn 31 years old in December, Jones should be expected to play in more of a timeshare with Mason as the Vikings look to get the most out of a thunder and lightning duo. Currently going as the RB25 in PPR formats, we could see a world where Jones becomes the change-of-pace, backseat back within this committee where you seriously overpaid for his services.
WR: Tyreek Hill - MIA (Consensus ADP: 31)
We have already seen some regression from Tyreek Hill towards the back end of the 2024 season, and we expect more of the same in 2025. It's clear that he has lost a step in his speed, something he relies on to create separation in his route tree. Jaylen Waddle could also be coming on, who has been a model of consistency with the Dolphins and will continue to eat into Tyreek's workload. Add to that, Hill has always had a nose for off-the-field issues throughout his career, and he becomes an easy pass in the middle of the third round.
WR: Garrett Wilson - NYJ (Consensus ADP: 36)
This is not a fade of the player, but rather the situation. Garrett Wilson is one of the top wide receiver talents in the league, but it's been made clear throughout his career that Justin Fields is not a reliable passer within an offense. He has had some rough patches, both in training camp and the preseason, which have raised some concerns about his ability to get Wilson the ball enough to justify this ADP. If he is also unable to consistently move the offense up and down the field, that could eat into Wilson's touchdown equity as well. This is an easy stay-away based on the offensive situation for us.
WR: Stefon Diggs - NE (Consensus ADP: 82)
There is not much to like about Stefon Diggs's current situation entering the 2025 season. As he prepares to turn 32 years old at the end of November, he is just ten months removed from tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Colts. That would be a fast turnaround for a player north of his 30th birthday. There are also some valid questions about how this offense will look. In a murky wide receiver room with Drake Maye still finding his footing as a consistent NFL quarterback, Diggs projects to be too inconsistent as a fantasy asset this season.
TE: Travis Kelce - KC (Consensus ADP: 61)
It was very clear last season that Father Time is starting to catch up with tight end Travis Kelce, which is why his ADP has dropped this year compared to previous seasons. The other issue with the Chiefs' offense this season is that it isn't all about Kelce anymore. Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and even rookie Jalen Royals are all mouths looking to be fed, and the target share simply won't be all about Kelce getting a large portion of the target share anymore. Pass up on the 35-year-old here and look towards other intriguing tight ends later in the draft.
