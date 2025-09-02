Two Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The NFC North
Minnesota Vikings: Defense
Defensively, Minnesota ranked in the top fifteen in 2024. However, they struggled in the passing game but were stout against the run, while leading the NFL in takeaways. Forcing turnovers will be key to their success in 2025.
The regular season gets underway this week, and the NFC North should be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Will the division standings shake up from a season ago? There are 18 weeks to find out, and the teams that finished below Detroitwill be aiming for the division crown.
Chicago Bears: Offense
The Bears are heading into Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach. His main objective will be to develop Caleb Williams and show the world why he was the 2024 draft’s #1 pick. The passing game is destined to get everyone involved. D.J. Moore should see the ball in his hands often, and Rome Odunze should leap forward in his second season. Coach Johnson loves getting the tight end involved, and this means big potential for rookie tight end Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. Loveland is a dark horse to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Chicago Bears: Defense
Defensively, Chicago must find an answer to the defensive end playing opposite Montez Sweat. Austin Booker is the player to watch as the season gets underway. Lastly, the health of cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon will be important. Both players dealt with injuries during the preseason.
Detroit Lions: Offense
The Lions are ready to get their playoff hunt underway. The offense and defense will look slightly different with new coordinators, but head coach Dan Campbell will make the transition as smooth as possible. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off his best NFL season and should once again play a huge role in the offense. After Gibbs, Jared Goff should have the passing game ready to go with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams headed for big numbers.
Detroit Lions: Defense
Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson will return after suffering a devastating knee injury. Before the injury, he was headed for Defensive Player of the Year. Hutchinson shouldn’t skip a beat while making a push for Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.
Green Bay Packers: Offense
The Packers are eager to reclaim the NFC North. They’re returning the entire coaching staff as well as their key players. Jordan Love took a step back after a monster 2023 season, but should improve on last season’s numbers. Josh Jacobs is coming off one of his best NFL seasons and will once again lead Green Bay’s ground attack. Two pass-catchers to watch are tight end Tucker Kraft and rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden. Kraft is coming off a big 2024 season, and all signs point to Golden blossoming into the team’s WR1 by season’s end.
Green Bay Packers: Defense
Defensively, the Packers were one of the best at forcing turnovers in 2024. Their key players are returning, and the Packers acquired Micah Parsons on Thursday. Green Bay should repeat its stranglehold on opposing offenses.
Minnesota Vikings: Offense
The three biggest takeaways are quarterback J.J. McCarthy returning after missing his rookie season, wide receiver Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension, and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s hamstring. McCarthy must be able to target a healthy Justin Jefferson as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. Mixing in the ground attack, Aaron Jones is slated to lead the backfield, with offseason addition Jordan Mason giving Minnesota a bona fide backup.
Minnesota Vikings: Defense
