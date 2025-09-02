Two Preseason Takeaways For Every Team In The NFC North

Chicago Bears: Offense

The Bears are heading into Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach. His main objective will be to develop Caleb Williams and show the world why he was the 2024 draft’s #1 pick. The passing game is destined to get everyone involved. D.J. Moore should see the ball in his hands often, and Rome Odunze should leap forward in his second season. Coach Johnson loves getting the tight end involved, and this means big potential for rookie tight end Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. Loveland is a dark horse to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.