Super Bowl LXIII: Las Vegas Expected as 2029 NFL Host Site

Las Vegas is quickly becoming a new hub city for sports, and the NFL appears keen on adding to that growing reputation.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a vote will take place at next week’s NFL owners meetings to confirm Allegiant Stadium as the site of Super Bowl LXIII, with one source declaring it as “a matter of formality.”

The site for Super Bowl LXIII is now set to be voted on at next week’s NFL owners meetings, and it is now expected to return to Las Vegas. It’s a “matter of formality,” one source said. pic.twitter.com/fiqprUxx4Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2026

If the vote succeeds as expected, Las Vegas will host its second Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium was the site of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football games, Allegiant Stadium is set to be home to a myriad of major sporting events. WrestleMania is scheduled in Las Vegas for the second straight year in April, while the NCAA will host the College Football Playoff National Championship game there in Jan. 2027.

Allegiant Stadium joins the ranks of stadiums set to hold their second Super Bowl. Next season will see the Super Bowl return to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which saw the Los Angeles Rams win in their home stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. 2028’s Super Bowl matchup will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the first time since 2019, when the Rams fell to the New England Patriots.