Why Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars is a Top Fantasy Kicker Pick in 2025

Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars: Fantasy Football’s Breakout Kicker for 2025

The Case for Cam Little

When it comes to kickers in fantasy football, most managers treat them as an afterthought. Draft them late, set them, forget them. But 2025 may be the year Little of the Jaguars breaks that mold. He turned heads in preseason when he nailed a 70-yard field goal, and that wasn’t just for show. Jacksonville has already shown it’s willing to let him try from deep, which makes him a uniquely valuable fantasy option in leagues that award bonus points for kicks of 50+ yards.

On a team with a rising offense and Trevor Lawrence expected to rebound under a new coaching staff, Little is positioned to be more than just a weekly filler — he could be a difference-maker at the position.

Betting Context: Kickers and Overs

While kicker props aren’t widely available, the Jaguars’ offensive setup indirectly impacts betting markets. Jacksonville projects as a team that will move the ball but still stall enough to create long field goal opportunities. That’s good for Little’s fantasy ceiling and could tilt certain totals markets.

If the Jaguars’ drives are ending in field goal attempts instead of touchdowns, the Over/Under in their games becomes a live discussion. Bettors taking the Over are rooting for Little to hit multiple field goals — particularly from long range — while Under bettors are banking on stalled drives or coaching conservatism to take points off the board.

Fantasy Strategy: When to Draft Little

Most fantasy leagues still undervalue kickers, but Little is the rare exception worth targeting.

In standard leagues: He’s still a final-round pick, but his upside makes him more attractive than names like Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles or Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In bonus-distance leagues: Little is a Tier 1 kicker and arguably the No. 1 overall at the position. If your league awards 5–6 points for 50+ yarders, he’s worth jumping a round or two earlier than you’d normally go for a kicker.

Streaming leagues: Even if you’re the type who rotates kickers week to week, Little’s leg and usage make him worth holding long-term.

Betting Lean: Futures and Records

Sportsbooks have yet to fully price in the impact of the NFL’s updated kicking rules, which allow kickers to prep their own footballs. That subtle change, combined with Little’s leg strength, has some bettors speculating he could challenge for the NFL record for longest field goal. Futures markets on such props — if available — might offer value for those betting on history.

Final Word

In a position often dismissed as pure luck, Cam Little offers both fantasy ceiling and betting intrigue. He’s not just another kicker — he’s the rare leg that could swing both matchups and markets. If you’re in a league that rewards long-distance accuracy, don’t wait until the last round. Draft him, and let everyone else chase mediocrity at the position.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.