Woody Marks of the Houston Texans: Essential Fantasy Running Back Pickup

Why the Hype Is Real

Sometimes a waiver-wire drumbeat turns into a full-on breakout. That’s where we are with Marks. In Week 4, the rookie seized the moment in Houston’s 26–0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, stacking efficient rushing with real pass-game juice. Box score receipts back it up: 17 carries for 69 yards plus a receiving score, and—depending on your stat provider—he was credited with two total TDs and over 100 scrimmage yards.

This isn’t a gadget role. Marks ran as the primary early-down back and stayed on the field in passing situations—exactly what we want for a PPR-friendly floor and weekly TD equity. Local reporting after the win framed him as the potential RB1 going forward based on usage and productivity relative to the vets. The only caveat: Houston’s line is still leaky, so yards before contact won’t always come easy.

The Depth Chart Reality (and Why It Favors Marks)

Joe Mixon : Eligible to return, but the team has stayed mum, and multiple reports question his 2025 outlook. Translation: there’s no clear ETA to reclaim lead-back volume.

Nick Chubb : Signed in June and still a name, but he’s been losing work to Marks and trending toward a complementary role. If Houston fields calls at the deadline, a move could further consolidate touches for the rookie.

Dameon Pierce: Depth piece now. (Hold in deep leagues only.)

Bottom line: the runway is clear for Marks to lead this backfield until proven otherwise.

Betting Angle for Week 5 (Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens)

Books opened the Texans as road underdogs at Baltimore. That matters: underdog scripts elevate RB targets and two-minute snaps—perfect for a back with Marks’ receiving profile. If you’re playing props, the most logical angles are:

Marks receptions (Over)

Marks scrimmage yards (Over)

You’re tying usage to game script rather than betting on raw rushing efficiency behind a middling line. As for the game itself, Houston’s defense has kept them competitive, but Baltimore’s offense can force volume. Expect markets to price the Texans as dogs again; build your Marks exposure around that. SI+1

Fantasy Start/Sit: How Aggressive Should You Be?

Season-Long : Plug him in as a high-floor RB2 with PPR RB1 upside while Mixon remains out and Chubb cedes touches.

Flex Tiebreaker : Lean Marks over volatile WR3 types; his reception count is a weekly stabilizer.

Trade Window: If your league still views him as a flash-in-the-pan, buy now. The touch share points the other way.

DFS View (Cash vs. GPP)

Cash : Marks fits builds that need volume at a mid-tier salary. Pass-game involvement protects the floor if Houston trails.

Tournaments: Correlate with Texans + spread or bring-backs from the Ravens’ passing game to leverage a catch-up script that funnels targets to the RB.

What Can Go Wrong?

The offensive line is the one real sweat—negative blocking grades can nuke per-carry efficiency and stall drives in the red zone. But even in those spots, Marks’ pass-game usage keeps him viable. Think points via receptions if the running lanes aren’t there.

Rest-of-Season Outlook

Given Mixon’s murky timeline and Chubb’s shifting role, Marks profiles as a stretch-run asset with every-week usability. If Houston entertains calls on Chubb, that’s another bullish catalyst for touch consolidation—just don’t overpay on speculation alone.

Quick Hits & Action Plan

Add Priority : High.

Week 5 Start : Yes—RB2 in all formats (bump in PPR).

Props to Monitor : Receptions and scrimmage yards overs tied to underdog scripts; avoid alt-rush ladders unless the number is discounted. SI

Sell Window: Only if someone prices him like a top-8 back rest-of-season.

Verdict: Woody Marks is more than a one-week headline. The depth chart, usage, and market context all say start him now—and keep riding until the books and your league fully adjust.

