2025-26 NHL Power Rankings: Top 26 Teams Entering Season
Jake Burkey
Host · Writer
26. Philadelphia Flyers
Stanley Cup Odds: +15000
24/25 Record: 33-39-10
The Flyers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, prioritizing the development of their prospects and establishing a new culture under their management. While competitiveness may improve, expectations remain modest with the focus on long-term growth rather than immediate contention.
1. Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup Odds: +650
24/25 Record: 52-24-6
After back-to-back Stanley Cups, expectations are very high. With a core locked in for the long term and strong continuity, they’re expected to contend again, though managing health will be key. Their depth and experience give them a slight edge over other contenders.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2. Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup Odds: +950
24/25 Record: 49-29-4
With Stanley Cup odds near +950, Colorado is likely seen as a strong contender but not the favorite. They’ll be expected to lean on their skill up front and strong defensive structure, and must improve on consistency, especially in tighter games or goaltending, to make a deep playoff run.
3. Vegas Golden Knights
Stanley Cup Odds: +1000
24/25 Record: 45-29-8
Similar to Colorado, Vegas is in that group of teams expected to push deep into the playoffs. The pressure is on to prove they can get over the hump in critical rounds; their experience and secondary scoring will be under scrutiny.
4. Carolina Hurricanes
Stanley Cup Odds: +950
24/25 Record: 47-30-5
They’ll be judged on how well they sustain strong defensive play and whether their offense can match up against the league’s top attack lines. Expect them to be competitive in the Eastern Conference; making serious noise will require staying healthy and getting key contributions from secondary forwards.
5. Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Odds: +850
24/25 Record: 48-29-5
With big stars up front, expectations are always sky-high. The key question is depth: can supporting cast, defense, and goaltending provide enough stability? Also, whether they can manage opposition pressure in the playoffs is likely to be the difference.
6. Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup Odds: +900
24/25 Record: 52-21-9
The Stars are expected to be tough, particularly defensively, and to make the playoffs. However, questions remain whether their offense can keep up with elite teams in tight series. If they get hot and avoid injuries, they could be dark-horse contenders.
7. Tampa Bay Lightning
Stanley Cup Odds: +1200
24/25 Record: 47-27-8
Still a storied franchise, but entering a phase where its aging core pieces must carry a significant load. Expectations are that they will be competitive, possibly making the playoffs, but this could be a transitional season that tests their long-term viability.
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
Stanley Cup Odds: +2200
24/25 Record: 52-26-4
The Leafs likely have to contend with condemnation of underachievement again unless they show more physicality and consistency. Offensive talent is plentiful, so expectations will hinge on their ability to overcome playoff hurdles and improve their defensive performance.
9. New Jersey Devils
Stanley Cup Odds: +1400
24/25 Record: 42-33-7
They’re viewed as an ascending team with plenty of upside, particularly if younger players step up. Expectations are likely to make the playoffs and perhaps advance to a round, but much will depend on health, goaltending, and handling pressure in key situations.
10. Los Angeles Kings
Stanley Cup Odds: +2200
24/25 Record: 48-25-9
The Kings are likely seen as being in a retooling or reloading phase. Expectations are modest: make the playoffs if possible, develop younger players, take strides, but probably not yet seen as favorites to go all the way.
11. Winnipeg Jets
Stanley Cup Odds: +1700
24/25 Record: 56-22-4
They’ll be expected to compete in the West and try to make another run, leaning on their top forwards and defensive veteran presence. Their success may depend on goaltending and special teams; consistency will be their biggest challenge.
12. New York Rangers
Stanley Cup Odds: +2500
24/25 Record: 39-36-7
High expectations: the Rangers will be under pressure to deliver, with a roster built for contention. They’ll need balance, star power up front, grinding defense, and reliable goaltending, plus managing postseason expectations.
13. Washington Capitals
Stanley Cup Odds: +3000
24/25 Record: 51-22-9
They’re probably somewhere between rebuilding and competing. Expectations are to be competitive, possibly in contention for a wildcard or a lower playoff seed, but unless everything goes right, it is unlikely to be among the top favorites.
14. Ottawa Senators
Stanley Cup Odds: +3300
24/25 Record: 45-30-7
Expectations are cautiously optimistic: a young core, potential breakout performances, maybe a playoff berth if development goes well. However, gaps in experience and depth could limit their progress.
15. Minnesota Wild
Stanley Cup Odds: +2700
24/25 Record: 45-30-7
Often competitive, the Wild will be expected to stay in the playoff picture. Key will be contributions from depth players and goaltending. If those hold, they could surprise, but they’ll likely need favorable matchups or momentum to go deep.
16. Montreal Canadiens
Stanley Cup Odds: +4500
24/25 Record: 40-31-11
After making the playoffs in 2024-25 as a wild card, Montreal expects to take the next step: achieving more consistency, possibly challenging for a higher seed, and perhaps advancing a round or two. The growth curve is promising, though they still need to shore up defense and depth.
17. Utah Mammoth
Stanley Cup Odds: +6000
24/25 Record: 38-31-13
This season, Utah is expected to break its playoff drought; management calls missing the postseason again a disappointment. With added depth on defense and in scoring, the Mammoth are banking on better balance and consistency. If health holds and the young core advances, they may push into the postseason as a sleeper team.
18. St Louis Blues
Stanley Cup Odds: +5000
24/25 Record: 44-30-8
The Blues head into 2025-26 as a serious playoff contender in the Central, backed by more substantial bottom-six depth. Their defense, anchored by Colton Parayko and Cam Fowler, and more reliable goaltending will need to hold up under pressure. If their scoring balance remains intact, they could push deeper in the postseason than last year.
19. Vancouver Canucks
Stanley Cup Odds: +5000
24/25 Record: 38-30-14
The Canucks are expected to be much healthier this year, which should help shore up their defense and goaltending after a patchy previous season. Elias Pettersson is looking to rebound toward elite form with goal scoring and the power play relying more on him. Only time will tell if the Canucks can put together a complete season.
20. Columbus Blue Jackets
Stanley Cup Odds: +10000
24/25 Record: 40-33-9
Columbus enters this year leaning even harder on its young core to build consistency and carry more of the offensive load. They made bottom-six upgrades to bring more depth and support for their stars. Their goal is likely to improve starts, be more competitive in close games, and push for a playoff wildcard spot rather than entering rebuild mode.
21. Detroit Red Wings
Stanley Cup Odds: +17500
24/25 Record: 39-35-8
The Detroit Red Wings enter the season looking to take the next step after narrowly missing the playoffs last year. With a few offseason additions and young stars continuing to develop, expectations are for Detroit to contend for a postseason spot. However, questions about consistency and depth will determine if they can finally break through.
22. Calgary Flames
Stanley Cup Odds: +15000
24/25 Record: 41-27-14
The Calgary Flames are in the midst of a retooling effort, relying on younger talent while striving to remain competitive. Expectations are tempered, with playoff hopes hinging on breakout performances and improved chemistry under a new direction. While progress is possible, this season may be more about development than contention.
23. Nashville Predators
Stanley Cup Odds: +15000
24/25 Record: 30-44-8
The Predators look to build on last season’s playoff berth with a deeper, more balanced lineup under head coach Andrew Brunette. Strong goaltending from Juuse Saros remains their backbone, but offensive consistency will dictate whether they can climb higher in the standings.
24. Anaheim Ducks
Stanley Cup Odds: +12500
24/25 Record: 35-37-10
The Ducks continue their rebuild, relying on their top young talent, such as Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson, to drive growth. While a playoff push isn’t the expectation, meaningful development and defensive improvement are key goals for this season.
25. New York Islanders
Stanley Cup Odds: +10000
24/25 Record: 35-35-12
The Islanders remain a defensively structured, goaltending-first team with Ilya Sorokin leading the charge. Expectations are for them to grind out another playoff appearance, but offensive stagnation continues to limit their ceiling.
26. Philadelphia Flyers
Stanley Cup Odds: +15000
24/25 Record: 33-39-10
The Flyers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, prioritizing the development of their prospects and establishing a new culture under their management. While competitiveness may improve, expectations remain modest with the focus on long-term growth rather than immediate contention.
1. Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup Odds: +650
24/25 Record: 52-24-6
After back-to-back Stanley Cups, expectations are very high. With a core locked in for the long term and strong continuity, they’re expected to contend again, though managing health will be key. Their depth and experience give them a slight edge over other contenders.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.