2025-26 NHL Power Rankings: Top 26 Teams Entering Season

19. Vancouver Canucks

Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

24/25 Record: 38-30-14

The Canucks are expected to be much healthier this year, which should help shore up their defense and goaltending after a patchy previous season. Elias Pettersson is looking to rebound toward elite form with goal scoring and the power play relying more on him. Only time will tell if the Canucks can put together a complete season.