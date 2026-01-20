Champions League: Sporting CP vs PSG Odds, Injury News and Where to Watch

A massive Tuesday in Lisbon awaits as Sporting CP welcomes the reigning European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, to the Estádio José Alvalade for a high-stakes UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 encounter. While PSG sits comfortably in third place with 13 points, looking to hunt down the top spot, Sporting is locked in a battle for automatic qualification. The Portuguese side currently sits 14th with 10 points, just two shy of the top eight, and is desperate to leverage its perfect home record to close the gap.

Where to Watch Sporting CP at Paris Saint-Germain

Arena : Estádio José Alvalade

: Estádio José Alvalade Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Where to Watch : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Paris Saint-Germain Betting Odds

Spread : SCP +0.5 (+105) | PSG -0.5 (-150)

: SCP +0.5 (+105) | PSG -0.5 (-150) Moneyline : SCP +330 | PSG -135 | Draw +320

: SCP +330 | PSG -135 | Draw +320 Total: Over 3.5 (+120) | Under 3.5 (-150)

Sporting CP vs. Paris Saint-Germain Kalshi Odds

Chance : PSG 55% | SCP 20% | Tie 25%

: PSG 55% | SCP 20% | Tie 25% Spread : PSG by 1.5 goals: Yes (16%) | No (85%)

: PSG by 1.5 goals: Yes (16%) | No (85%) Total: Over 2.5 goals scored: Yes (43%) | No (59% )

Luis Enrique has PSG clicking at the right time, with the Parisians winning six of their last seven matches across all competitions. They arrive in Lisbon coming off a dominant 3-0 victory over Lille, where Ousmane Dembélé bagged a brace. PSG’s away form has been nearly untouchable this campaign, as they remain unbeaten on the road with two wins and a draw in the league phase.

On the other side, Rui Borges has seen Sporting find their own rhythm, matching that 3-0 scoreline in their weekend win over Casa Pia. The “Lions" have been a different beast at home in the UCL, winning all three matches at the Alvalade while outscoring opponents 9-2. However, history is not on their side; Sporting is winless in four prior competitive meetings with reigning UCL titleholders.

Key Player Battles

Expect a tactical chess match on the wings. Francisco Trincão has been Sporting’s primary weapon at home, scoring all three of his UCL goals this term in Lisbon. He’ll likely face a reunion with PSG defender Nuno Mendes, who is looking to haunt his former club. For the visitors, the creative burden falls on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who lead an attack averaging a staggering 20 shots per game.

Injury and Suspension Report

Both sides are navigating significant absences. Sporting is hit hard in defense, with center-backs Ousmane Diomande and Eduardo Quaresma both ruled out. They are also missing captain Morten Hjulmand due to suspension.

PSG is not without its own holes. Lucas Hernández is serving a ban following a red card, and Achraf Hakimi is unavailable after his Africa Cup of Nations stint. Midfielder João Neves is also a major doubt with a muscle injury.